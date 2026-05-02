Earth AI Builds In-House Labs To Reduce Mineral Analysis Delays From Months To Days

Earth AI is establishing its own laboratory facilities to speed up mineral analysis, aiming to reduce processing times from several months to a matter of days as it expands AI-driven exploration efforts in Australia.

Delays In Lab Processing Slow Exploration Efforts

Founder and CEO Roman Teslyuk said the company’s progress has been constrained by delays in third-party laboratories that analyze rock samples. Earth AI has been using AI models to identify potential deposits of minerals such as copper, platinum, and palladium in regions where exploration activity has historically been limited.

While the models have identified promising sites, confirming mineral composition requires drilling and lab analysis. Teslyuk said typical lab backlogs of around two months have recently extended beyond that timeframe due to increased demand for new mineral sources. He added that the company is currently dealing with a backlog of approximately 7,000 meters of unprocessed drill samples.

In-House Labs Aim To Accelerate Data Turnaround

To address these delays, Earth AI is building internal lab capabilities. The company expects to reduce turnaround time for sample analysis from about five months to five days. Faster results would allow the company to refine its exploration process more quickly by directing drilling efforts based on updated data.

Teslyuk said that without timely results, decisions about where to drill next become less precise, which can increase costs and reduce efficiency.

AI Models Guide Exploration But Require Physical Validation

Earth AI’s approach combines AI-driven predictions with physical drilling to verify mineral presence and distribution. Although advances in subsurface exploration have improved targeting, Teslyuk said drilling remains necessary to confirm findings.

Once drill cores are extracted, laboratory testing determines mineral content. Teslyuk noted that visual inspection alone cannot confirm whether valuable materials are present.

Third-Party Validation Remains Part Of Final Assessment

Despite building its own labs, Earth AI will continue to rely on third-party validation for final assessments of a site’s economic viability, particularly in cases that may influence potential transactions. Internal labs are intended to support earlier stages of exploration by improving speed and reducing uncertainty in decision-making.

Featured image credits: rawpixel.com

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