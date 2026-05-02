Ulrike Seminati Announces New Coaching Program

Ulrike Seminati, Leadership & Career Coach, has announced the upcoming launch of a new online coaching program designed to help introverted professionals strengthen communication, increase workplace visibility, and advance their careers without compromising authenticity.

The program, scheduled for release by the end of April, reflects growing demand for leadership development approaches that recognize different communication styles and move beyond traditional expectations centered on self-promotion or constant verbal dominance. Seminati’s work focuses on helping capable professionals translate thoughtful leadership, expertise, and emotional intelligence into clear and recognized impact within organizations.

Drawing on more than 23 years of corporate experience, Seminati built her career across multiple industries including healthcare, chemicals, media, automotive, and pharmaceuticals. She advanced through all levels of leadership to a C-level executive role, giving her firsthand understanding of how visibility, perception, and communication often shape career progression inside complex organizations.

Her professional transition into coaching was informed by her own experience as an introverted executive navigating environments where louder voices were frequently rewarded. Through advanced coaching training, she developed methods that combine strategic communication tools with mindset development and practical workplace application.

A Changing Leadership Landscape

Many organizations are reassessing what effective leadership looks like in modern workplaces. Collaboration, hybrid teams, emotional intelligence, and sustainable performance have increased demand for leaders who listen well, think strategically, and communicate with clarity rather than volume alone.

Seminati’s coaching approach aligns with that shift. Rather than encouraging clients to adopt performative behaviors, her methods focus on helping professionals use natural strengths such as preparation, depth of thought, calm presence, and active listening as leadership advantages.

She works primarily with introverted subject matter experts, emerging leaders, and senior professionals in sectors such as technology, finance, and consulting. Clients often seek support in areas such as executive presence, stakeholder communication, meeting confidence, and career advancement.

Practical Career Impact

According to Seminati, many high-performing professionals remain overlooked not because they lack ability, but because their contributions are not communicated in ways decision-makers consistently notice.

Her coaching is designed to close that gap through actionable frameworks that can be implemented immediately in day-to-day work. These include speaking with authority in meetings, presenting ideas more effectively, managing visibility with integrity, and building influence across teams.

The upcoming course is expected to make these tools more broadly accessible through a structured digital format. Readers can explore her approach through a free masterclass available on her webinar registration page or dive deeper by joining the full course via the course page .

Global Reach and Multilingual Support

Fluent in English, German, and French, Seminati supports professionals across five continents. Her international client base reflects the universal nature of workplace visibility challenges and the increasing relevance of inclusive leadership development models.

Her certifications include CCA Certified Transformation Life Coach, Systemic Value-Oriented Coach, Constellation Coach, and NLP Practitioner. She also holds a Master’s degree in Marketing Management, supporting her combined focus on communication strategy and behavioral change.

ABOUT ULRIKE SEMINATI

Ulrike Seminati is a Switzerland-based Leadership & Career Coach specializing in helping introverted professionals build visibility, confidence, and influence in the workplace. Founded on real executive experience and practical coaching expertise, the business supports clients globally through coaching, training, and digital learning solutions. With a focus on authentic communication and sustainable leadership growth, Ulrike Seminati serves professionals seeking career advancement without compromising personal style.

Direct inquiries may be sent to contact@ulrikeseminati.com . The company maintains an active presence across LinkedIn and Instagram where ongoing updates are shared.