BMW I Ventures Launches $300 Million Fund Focused On AI And Industrial Technologies

BMW i Ventures has introduced a $300 million investment fund aimed at early-stage startups developing AI and related technologies, as the firm expands its focus on how artificial intelligence will influence the automotive and industrial sectors.

Fund Targets AI, Robotics, And Industrial Innovation

The new fund will invest in startups from early stage through Series B across North America and Europe. It will focus on areas including agentic AI, physical AI such as robotics and autonomous vehicles, industrial software, advanced materials, and manufacturing and supply chain technologies. With this fund, the firm’s total capital under management reaches $1.1 billion.

Investment Strategy Builds On Previous Funds

Managing partner Marcus Behrendt said the firm evaluates trends based on their long-term impact rather than short-term interest. The firm’s first fund, launched in 2016, centered on autonomous vehicles and digital technologies. Its second fund in 2021 shifted toward sustainability and supply chain innovation.

Behrendt and managing partner Kasper Sage said AI is expected to underpin future developments in robotics, software engineering, and vehicle production.

Focus Extends To Practical Industrial Applications

Sage said some of the most significant opportunities lie in applications that may appear routine but have measurable operational impact. He pointed to Synera, a German company backed by BMW i Ventures, as an example.

Synera began as an integration software provider that helped engineers automate complex design workflows. It later added AI agents to its platform, which already includes engineering data such as materials and sizing parameters. According to Sage, the use of AI agents can reduce processes that previously took weeks to complete down to minutes.

AI Investment Complements Existing Sustainability Focus

The firm said it will continue investing in areas such as advanced materials and circular supply chains. Behrendt noted that incorporating AI expands the capabilities available for sustainability efforts rather than replacing earlier priorities.

No New Investments Yet From Latest Fund

BMW i Ventures has not yet made investments from the new fund. However, its second fund, which is nearing completion, includes more than 35 investments, including several AI-focused startups. The firm indicated that five recent investments have not yet been publicly disclosed.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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