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LEPAS Accelerates Global Network Expansion, Officially Signs with MATEROM

ByEthan Lin

Apr 29, 2026

From April 26 to 28, the LEPAS International Business Summit was held in Wuhu. During the Summit, LEPAS officially signed a Distribution Agreement with MATEROM from Romania. This signing marks another key milestone in LEPAS’s global channel expansion, accelerating the rollout of its elegant mobility ecosystem in overseas markets and further unlocking its global commercial potential.

As a well-established distributor with deep roots in the local market, MATEROM brings a robust channel network, extensive sales expertise, and a mature after-sales service system. Amid the global transition toward NEV mobility, MATEROM is actively positioning itself in the premium NEV segment. Positioned as the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS focus on its three core pillars—Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space—while leveraging the LEX intelligent NEV platform to demonstrate strong product competitiveness and forward-looking technological strength. It is this strong recognition of LEPAS’s brand philosophy, product excellence, and global business potential that has paved the way for this partnership.

LEPAS highly values MATEROM channel coverage, premium service capabilities, and proven market operation expertise. Its strong local resource integration, well-established after-sales system, and keen insight into the NEV market align closely with LEPAS’s global development strategy. Moving forward, both parties will work in close synergy to establish a standardized channel system integrating product experience, sales and delivery, and after-sales services, steadily advancing the large-scale market entry and deep channel penetration of LEPAS’s full product portfolio in the local market. Together, they are committed to bringing the elegant mobility lifestyle represented by LEPAS to consumers in Romania.

This signing represents a significant milestone in LEPAS’s global strategic development. It not only further expands its global network but also strengthens the brand’s channel competitiveness and overall brand presence in overseas markets. Looking ahead, LEPAS will continue to uphold Chery Group’s global development philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere”, continuing to deepen strategic collaborations with partners worldwide. LEPAS will accelerate its global network rollout, leveraging innovation and qualified products to empower markets and work with partners to build an open, collaborative ecosystem for elegant NEV mobility.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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