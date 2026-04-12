YouTube Raises U.S. Subscription Prices For Premium And Music Services

YouTube is increasing subscription prices for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music in the United States, marking the first adjustment since 2023, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Friday.

New Pricing Takes Effect Across Multiple Plans

The YouTube Premium individual plan will rise from $13.99 to $15.99 per month, while the family plan will increase from $22.99 to $26.99 per month. YouTube Premium Lite, which offers ad-free viewing for most content except songs and music videos, will increase from $7.99 to $8.99 per month.

YouTube Music is also receiving a price adjustment. The individual plan will increase from $10.99 to $11.99 per month, and the family plan will rise from $16.99 to $18.99 per month.

The price changes will apply to both new and existing subscribers. Current users will receive email notifications at least 30 days before the updated rates take effect.

Company Cites Creator Support And Service Improvements

Google, which owns YouTube, said the increases are intended to sustain platform features and support creators and artists.

“We’re updating the price for YouTube Premium plans in the US for the first time since 2023 to continue delivering a high-quality experience that supports creators and artists on YouTube,” a YouTube spokesperson said in an emailed statement to TechCrunch.

The company noted that the changes will help maintain features such as ad-free viewing, background play, and access to a music catalog of more than 300 million tracks on YouTube Music.

Previous Price Increase Occurred In 2023

The last pricing adjustment took place in July 2023, when YouTube Premium rose from $11.99 to $13.99 per month and YouTube Music increased from $9.99 to $10.99 per month.

YouTube reported in March 2025 that it had reached 125 million subscribers across YouTube Music and YouTube Premium, up from 100 million in 2024.

Streaming Industry Continues Broad Price Adjustments

The increases follow similar moves across the streaming sector. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video raised prices last month, while Spotify implemented adjustments earlier in the year. Additional hikes were introduced last year by HBO Max, Peacock, and Disney+ and Hulu.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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