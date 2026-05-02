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Uber Adds Hotel Booking And AI Features As It Expands Into Travel Services

ByJolyen

May 2, 2026

Uber Adds Hotel Booking And AI Features As It Expands Into Travel Services

Uber has introduced hotel booking within its app alongside new AI-powered tools and travel features, expanding its services beyond transportation and food delivery into broader trip planning and in-app experiences.

Hotel Booking Launches Through Expedia Partnership
The company announced the feature at its Go-Get event in New York City, stating that users in the United States can now book from more than 700,000 hotels worldwide. The inventory is provided through a partnership with Expedia Group, previously led by Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Uber said it will later add vacation rental listings from Vrbo.

To support its subscription offering, Uber said Uber One members will receive 20% discounts on a rotating selection of 10,000 hotels booked through the app, along with 10% back in Uber Credits on all bookings.

Company Positions App As Multi-Service Platform
Khosrowshahi said during the event that Uber is expanding beyond its original focus. He described the platform as evolving into a single app where users can access transportation, delivery, and travel-related services in one place.

Agentic AI Speeds Product Development
Uber introduced additional features built using agentic AI tools, including voice-based booking and a broader in-app search function. Chief technology officer Praveen Neppalli Naga said these tools have reduced development timelines. He noted that features such as hotel booking previously required at least a year to develop, test, and launch, but can now be delivered in roughly half that time.

Naga said the shift began late last year with the emergence of agentic AI, enabling faster iteration as more engineers adopt these workflows.

Travel Mode And Delivery Features Expand Use Cases
Uber also launched a travel mode that provides users with information about destinations, including tourist attractions and local recommendations. The feature extends to Uber Eats, where a new “room service” hub lists commonly forgotten items and is expected to include curated dining suggestions and table reservations through OpenTable.

Another feature, “Eats for the Way,” allows users who book an Uber Black ride to pre-order drinks or snacks that will be available in the vehicle upon arrival.

Featured image credits: Pexels

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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