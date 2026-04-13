EMDR Center of Denver Unveils Therapy Expansion

Rising Demand for Evidence Based Trauma Therapy

EMDR Center of Denver has announced an expansion of its therapy services in response to increasing demand for effective mental health relief in Colorado. The announcement highlights the organization’s continued focus on Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, commonly known as EMDR, an approach widely used to provide relief from trauma, anger, anxiety, depression, and related experiences.

Therapists across Colorado have reported a growing need for therapies that move beyond traditional talk therapy to therapies more equipped to provide faster, more lasting relief. EMDR Center of Denver has positioned its services to address this demand by offering both standard therapy sessions and extended EMDR intensives.

Expanded Access Through Effective Therapy Options

As part of the announcement, EMDR Center of Denver confirmed the availability of both traditional 50 minute sessions and longer intensive sessions. These session options are intended to accommodate varying client preferences and needs, particularly for individuals seeking more rapid relief from anger, depression, anxiety, and trauma.

EMDR Center of Denver provides services to adults across Colorado using a secure, HIPAA compliant platform. While accessibility remains an important component of its model, the center’s primary emphasis continues to focus on delivering consistent and outcome oriented care for lasting, effective relief.

Co-founder and licensed therapist Jeanne Cross, LAC, LCSW stated, “When someone is ready to move beyond just surviving to finding lasting relief and thriving, EMDR therapy can support that shift in a meaningful and lasting way.”

Recognition for Clinical Approach and Outcomes

Alongside the service expansion, EMDR Center of Denver has received recognition as a leading provider in trauma-focused therapy. The organization has been identified as a strong contender for distinctions such as Best EMDR Therapy in Colorado and Best EMDR Therapist in Denver, reflecting both industry awareness and client outcomes.

In addition to these recognitions, the practice has been featured in several national media outlets, including HuffPost, Newsweek, Healthline, Verywell, Bustle, MindBodyGreen, Salon, and Realtor.com. These features have contributed to increased visibility for EMDR Center of Denver as a leading recognized provider for effective results.

Client Satisfaction Reflected in Public Reviews

Public feedback has also played a role in shaping the organization’s reputation. Verified client experiences, including those shared through public Google reviews, consistently highlight the top-notch quality care people receive through EMDR Center of Denver. These reviews can be accessed here .

Lauren, a former client, noted that her experience over more than two years significantly shaped her personal growth, stating that the work completed during that time contributed to a deeper understanding of herself and her healing journey.

Cheryl emphasized the therapist’s ability to connect with clients and provide clear, supportive guidance, describing noticeable personal growth and highlighting the importance of the relationship with her therapist at EMDR Center of Denver in achieving progress.

Melissa shared that even within a short timeframe, the work completed laid a strong foundation for continued improvement in her mental health. She noted that the progress achieved in a few months exceeded what had been experienced during years of prior talk therapy.

These testimonials, sourced from public Google reviews, reflect consistent themes of measurable, effective relief.

Integrating Evidence-Based Therapy with Client Centered Care

A key component of the EMDR Center of Denver model is the integration of evidence-based techniques with client-centered, supportive care. EMDR therapy is grounded in research that supports its effectiveness in processing distressing memories and reducing the emotional intensity triggered by them.

The center applies this methodology within a therapy environment designed to prioritize emotional safety, effective relief, and lasting change. Clients are supported in addressing a range of concerns, including trauma, grief, anxiety, depression, addiction, anger, obsessive compulsive disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and religious trauma.

Award Recognition for Excellence in EMDR Therapy

EMDR Center of Denver has been recognized as the Best EMDR Therapy in Colorado of 2026 by Best of Best Review, underscoring its leadership in delivering evidence based trauma care. The recognition highlights the center’s commitment to clinical excellence, innovative therapy formats such as EMDR intensives, and a client centered approach that prioritizes effective and lasting outcomes.

Jeanne Cross noted, “The goal is to provide a space where folks can engage with their experiences in an emotionally safe and supportive way while quickly experiencing lasting relief and results.”

Ongoing Commitment to Effective Lasting Relief

The expansion announcement reflects EMDR Center of Denver’s broader commitment to advancing therapy support through effective, gold-standard therapies that work. As awareness of trauma-informed care continues to grow, the organization aims to contribute to a more outcome-focused standard within the field.

By offering flexible therapy formats and maintaining a focus on clinically supported approaches, the center continues to align its services with the evolving expectations of both clients and the wider therapy community within Colorado.

The organization also offers a complimentary 20 minute consultation, allowing prospective clients to assess fit and determine appropriate next steps before beginning treatment.

About EMDR Center of Denver

EMDR Center of Denver is a Colorado based therapy practice specializing in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy and talk therapy for adults. The organization provides treatment for trauma, anxiety, depression, grief, addiction, anger, obsessive compulsive disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and other life challenges. Services include both standard therapy sessions and EMDR intensives, delivered through a secure and compliant platform. The practice emphasizes evidence-based care combined with a supportive and warm therapeutic environment.

Media Contact

Jeanne Cross

Founder and Licensed Therapist

EMDR Center of Denver

Email: support@emdrcenterofdenver.con

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Google Reviews