Nurse Executive and AI Strategist Launches Career Survival Guide and Workbook for Women Facing AI Job Displacement

Promotions Over Pink Slips Gives Women the Exact Roadmap to Stay Indispensable, Before the Pink Slip Arrives

While artificial intelligence continues to eliminate positions across every industry, women, especially those in middle management, healthcare, and professional services, are among the hardest hit. Into this urgent conversation steps Mariquita Joy, RN, MPH, CCM, a 25-year veteran nurse executive, certified AI healthcare strategist, and founder of three companies, with a book and companion workbook designed to stop the spiral before it starts.

“Your coworker just got promoted because of their AI skills. You’re holding your breath hoping to avoid a pink slip. There’s a book for that.”

Promotions Over Pink Slips: How to Make Yourself Indispensable in the AI Era (AMJ Books, April 2026) is not a theoretical overview of artificial intelligence. It is a direct, no-excuses playbook for the professional woman who is watching AI reshape her industry in real time and needs to know exactly what to do about it, this week, not next quarter.

The companion Promotions Over Pink Slips Workbook, launching simultaneously, transforms every chapter into immediate action. Because reading without doing is just expensive procrastination.

She brings unmatched credibility to this conversation. A registered nurse with a Master of Public Health and a Certified Case Manager designation, she has served in AVP-level executive roles across the healthcare industry, trained over 200 healthcare workers in Motivational Interviewing, and delivered AI training to more than 100 insurance professionals across the DMV region. She completed her AI certification in December 2025 through AI InnoVision, a CPD-certified program, and is the founder of Small Steps Rehab LLC, The Ladybug Speaks™ AI consulting brand, and the AI Author Academy.

“Women are not being told the truth about what is happening in the workforce,” she says. “AI is not coming. It is here. And the women who survive it are not the ones who waited to feel ready, they are the ones who moved first. This book is for every woman who knows she needs to move but doesn’t know where to start.”

Women who implement the daily AI recommendations in this book will see a measurable shift in their professional positioning within 30 days, moving from quietly hoping to avoid a pink slip to being the person leadership turns to when AI strategy is on the table. Both the book and workbook are available now on Amazon.

Award Recognition: Mariquita Joy Named Best AI Skills Educator for Healthcare Professionals in the United States of 2026

Mariquita Joy has been recognized by Best of Best Review as the Best AI Skills Educator for Healthcare Professionals in the United States of 2026 , honoring her leadership in equipping healthcare professionals with practical, workforce ready AI capabilities. The award highlights her distinct approach that combines clinical expertise, executive leadership experience, and applied AI strategy training tailored specifically for healthcare environments.

FROM FEAR TO OPPORTUNITY IN THE AI ERA

Let’s admit it, change is scary. No one knows exactly where AI will be in five years, but embracing it is already proving to be a powerful advantage.

Mariquita Joy is living that shift. As the founder of Care4Caregivers.app an AVA Digital Gold Award winner she is now a finalist in an Amazon Web Services (AWS) innovation pitch competition for $50,000 in AI funding. With no formal tech background, she’s stepping onto the stage with just four minutes and a one-in-ten chance of winning.

Her message is simple: women can replace fear of pink slips with confidence by learning AI. Many who take free training through tools like Claude and Gemini are quickly becoming AI leads within their organizations.

Joy also highlights the importance of community, crediting AI Innovision and Alicia Lyttle for helping guide her journey.

“You need community in this new era,” she says.

ABOUT MARIQUITA JOY

Mariquita Joy, RN, MPH, CCM is a nurse executive, certified AI healthcare strategist, multi-published author, speaker, and founder of Small Steps Rehab LLC, The Ladybug Speaks™, and the AI Author Academy. She has 25+ years of healthcare experience including AVP-level leadership and is a sought-after voice on AI workforce strategy for women in healthcare and professional services. She is a featured speaker at the WEL 2026 Conference in Venice, Italy. Learn more at theladybugspeaks.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mariquita Joy, RN, MPH, CCM

The Ladybug Speaks™

Email: mariquita@smallstepsrehab.com

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