JD Hostetter & Associates Earns 2025 James Hardie Service Excellence Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

JD Hostetter & Associates is proud to announce that it has been honored with the 2025 James Hardie Service Excellence Award, a prestigious recognition that highlights top-performing contractors for their commitment to exceptional customer service and quality workmanship.

Presented by James Hardie Industries, the Service Excellence Award recognizes select contractors within the James Hardie Alliance program who consistently deliver superior customer experiences. Recipients are evaluated based on homeowner satisfaction, installation quality, and overall service performance.

Earning this award places JD Hostetter & Associates among an elite group of contractors nationwide who have demonstrated a strong dedication to professionalism and client satisfaction.

“Receiving the Service Excellence Award is a meaningful achievement for our entire team,” said Tom Pantzer of JD Hostetter & Associates. “We take pride in delivering high-quality work and making sure our customers feel confident and cared for throughout every step of the process. This recognition reinforces the standards we hold ourselves to every day.”

JD Hostetter & Associates specializes in exterior remodeling services, including siding, roofing, and window installations. As a trusted contractor in the Indianapolis area, the company has built its reputation on craftsmanship, transparency, and a customer-first approach.

The James Hardie Service Excellence Award is part of a broader recognition program that celebrates top contractors across the country for their performance and partnership. Honorees are selected based on verified customer feedback and their ability to uphold the high standards associated with the James Hardie brand.

To learn more about JD Hostetter & Associates and its services, visit jdhostetter.com.