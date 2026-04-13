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Snap Partners With Qualcomm To Power AI-Driven Specs Ahead Of Wearable Launch

ByJolyen

Apr 13, 2026

Snap Partners With Qualcomm To Power AI-Driven Specs Ahead Of Wearable Launch

Snap has announced a new partnership between its AR-glasses-focused subsidiary, Specs, and chipmaker Qualcomm as the company prepares to release its wearable later this year. The agreement signals renewed momentum for Snap’s augmented reality ambitions and highlights its continued investment in next-generation hardware.

Qualcomm To Power Snap’s AR Glasses

The newly announced collaboration will see Specs powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR platforms. These systems-on-a-chip are specifically designed to support augmented and virtual reality devices, according to a press release.

Under the terms of a multi-year strategic agreement, the two companies will jointly develop on-device AI, advanced graphics, and multiuser digital experiences. The partnership aims to support both developers and consumers with enhanced performance and immersive capabilities.

“Our work with Qualcomm provides a strong foundation for the future of Specs, bringing developers and consumers advanced technology and performance that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible,” Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said.

Specs Development Gains Momentum Amid Leadership Changes

Snap has been teasing its AR glasses—known as Spectacles, or simply Specs—for years. Earlier this year, the company spun off a new subsidiary dedicated to the wearable’s development, underscoring its commitment to the project.

In February, Snap parted ways with Scott Myers, Senior Vice President of Specs, following a reported dispute between Myers and Spiegel. The leadership change came as the company intensified efforts to advance the initiative.

A Decade-Long Effort To Bring AR Glasses To Market

The development of Specs dates back more than a decade. Snap released its last consumer-facing version of Spectacles in 2019. Since 2024, the glasses have been available exclusively to developers, enabling Snap to cultivate software and experiences ahead of a broader launch.

This developer-first approach allows the company to establish an ecosystem of applications designed to attract users when the wearable reaches the consumer market.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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