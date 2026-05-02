She Spoke the Truth, Was Sued by Her Brother, and Won. Now, Darlene Lekowski Is Changing the Conversation

What happens when telling the truth about your childhood abuse doesn’t just risk relationships, but triggers a lawsuit? For Darlene Lekowski, it did.

After speaking publicly about the childhood sexual abuse she endured at the hands of her two oldest brothers, Lekowski was sued by one in an attempt to silence her again. Instead of backing down, she fought back, filing a countersuit and taking the case to trial, ultimately winning a unanimous jury verdict in her favor.

In February 2024, that verdict marked a decisive legal victory. Now, with the release and rapid rise of her Amazon bestselling memoir, Shattering Silence: A Story of Survival, Justice and the Power of Telling the Truth (Amazon), Lekowski is bringing national attention to a topic many still consider too uncomfortable to confront: sibling sexual trauma and abuse (SSTA), and the consequences survivors face when they speak out.

When Speaking Out Comes at a Cost

Lekowski’s story is not just about the abuse she endured, it’s about what happens after. For more than 50 years, she kept her experience locked up in a box. When she finally chose to speak, the response was not support, but legal action designed to challenge her credibility and silence her voice.

Her case highlights a broader issue increasingly discussed in legal and advocacy circles: the use of lawsuits as a tool to intimidate or discredit individuals who come forward with personal testimony.

“This wasn’t just about my past,” Lekowski said. “It became about my right to tell the truth.”

A Rare Legal Outcome

Cases like Lekowski’s are rarely public, and even more rarely result in a clear legal victory for the survivor speaking out.

Her decision not only to defend herself, but to countersue, and win, positions her case as a notable example of how the legal system can intersect with deeply personal narratives.

The verdict, later upheld on multiple appeals, marked a turning point, transforming her story from a private experience into a public conversation about truth, accountability, and voice.

A Conversation Society Still Avoids

Experts estimate sibling sexual trauma and abuse (SSTA) is among the most common, yet least reported, forms of childhood sexual abuse. It often remains hidden within families, where loyalty, fear, and silence keep it buried.

By speaking openly, Lekowski is challenging long-standing assumptions about where abuse occurs and who is affected.

Shattering Silence, which reached #1 Amazon Best Seller status in multiple categories, is contributing to a growing dialogue around trauma and the long-term impact of silence—while reinforcing the importance of what can happen when that silence is finally broken.

From Personal Truth to Public Accountability

Since her legal victory and memoir release, Lekowski has begun speaking publicly, addressing both survivor communities and broader audiences about the implications of unspoken experiences.

Her message extends beyond her own story: What happens when truth can no longer be ignored, and who is held accountable when it is finally spoken?

As more individuals come forward with personal experiences, cases like Lekowski’s are not only raising critical questions about credibility and legal risk—they are reshaping the conversation around what it truly costs to speak the truth, and what becomes possible when someone finally does.

ABOUT DARLENE LEKOWSKI

Darlene Lekowski is an Amazon Best Selling author, speaker, and business leader based in Charlotte, NC, who transformed five decades of silence into a powerful platform for truth, healing, and advocacy.

After 50 years of silence surrounding the Sibling Sexual Trauma and Abuse (SSTA) she endured as a child, Darlene found her voice and chose to stand in her truth—ultimately prevailing in a civil lawsuit brought against her by her own brother.

She is the author of Shattering Silence: A Story of Survival, Justice and the Power of Telling the Truth, which reached #1 Amazon Best Seller status in multiple categories, including Self-Help for Abuse and Inner Child, and ranked as a top new release in Sociology of Abuse and Family Relationships.

Today, Darlene delivers powerful keynotes to corporate, leadership, and survivor audiences, inspiring individuals to reclaim their voice, let go of what no longer serves them, and live forward

with courage, resilience, and agency. Through her writing and speaking, she addresses topics related to resilience, communication, and long-term personal growth.

Contact can be made via email at darlene@darlene-lekowski.com . She maintains an active presence across Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn , where she shares updates related to her work and engagements.