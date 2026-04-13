TeleHealthCash Announces Participation in Two Major Industry Events, Invites Attendees to Explore Turnkey Telemedicine Solutions

TeleHealthCash, a leader in turnkey telemedicine business solutions, has announced its participation in two upcoming high-profile industry events and is inviting attendees to visit its booth to discover how to launch and scale telehealth operations with speed, compliance, and cutting-edge technology.

The first event, the Women’s Expo, will take place April 25–26 at the Phoenix Convention Center. The second, Nexus 2026, is scheduled for May 12–14 in Orlando, Florida at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort. Both events are expected to feature more than 200 speakers covering forward-thinking topics such as artificial intelligence, remote patient monitoring, direct-to-consumer strategies, telehealth policy, and more.

At both events, TeleHealthCash will showcase its white-label solutions for eDrugstore and OurDoctor, designed to help entrepreneurs and organizations enter the telemedicine space quickly, efficiently, and affordably. Attendees will gain insight into how modern technology has removed traditional barriers, making it easier than ever to build a compliant, scalable telehealth brand.

Recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence have further accelerated TeleHealthCash’s growth and capabilities, enabling smarter patient routing, enhanced customer engagement, and more efficient backend operations. These advancements have positioned TeleHealthCash as the #1 and fastest-growing turnkey provider of medical white-label services nationwide, empowering partners with tools that were once only available to large-scale healthcare organizations.

TeleHealthCash delivers a fully integrated ecosystem that eliminates the need to coordinate multiple third-party vendors. Partners can brand and scale their own telemedicine company while leveraging a powerful infrastructure that includes:

7-day-a-week call center support

Live and AI-powered chat support

Dedicated 800 number

Integrated merchant processing

LegitScript certification support

Full backend infrastructure powered by Secure Medical, a telehealth pioneer with over 27 years of experience

“Telemedicine isn’t just the future, it’s the present—and the opportunity window is wide open,” said CEO Kyle Rao. “Bringing in your first million in this space is absolutely obtainable with the right model and execution. With the integration of advanced AI and automation, we’re not just helping companies launch—we’re helping them scale faster than ever before. We’re seeing explosive demand, and we believe our companies will grow sevenfold over the next ten years.”

With a streamlined onboarding process, TeleHealthCash enables partners to go live in as little as one week, transforming ideas into fully operational, revenue-generating businesses in record time. The model is simple: partners bring the marketing vision, and TeleHealthCash provides the infrastructure, compliance, and operational backbone.

Secure Medical, widely recognized as a pioneer in the telemedicine industry, continues to support businesses of all sizes—from startups to established enterprises—looking to capitalize on the rapidly expanding digital healthcare landscape.

Attendees of both events are encouraged to visit the TeleHealthCash booth to explore partnership opportunities, experience live demonstrations, and schedule one-on-one strategy sessions.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit:

https://calendly.com/matth-securemedical/telehealthcash

About TeleHealthCash

TeleHealthCash provides turnkey, white-label telemedicine solutions that empower businesses to launch and scale quickly with fully compliant infrastructure, operational support, and industry-leading expertise.

About eDrugstore

eDrugstore is a trusted direct-to-consumer telehealth platform offering convenient access to licensed medical providers, prescription treatments, and discreet fulfillment services. Known for its long-standing reputation in the online healthcare space, eDrugstore combines clinical integrity with a seamless digital experience for patients nationwide including branded & compounded medications, testing lab kits, and male & female enhancement devices.

About OurDoctor

OurDoctor is a modern telemedicine platform focused on accessible, patient-first care through virtual consultations and ongoing health management. Designed to support a wide range of medical needs, and available nationwide at your demand 24/7. If you’re traveling or stuck at home with an illness, let our network of providers call your prescription into your local pharmacy within the hour.

Media Contact

Kyle Rao

CEO, TeleHealthCash.com

Email: media@edrugstore.com

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