Volkswagen Ends ID.4 Production In Chattanooga As It Prioritizes High-Volume Atlas SUV

Volkswagen will discontinue production of the all-electric ID.4 at its U.S. factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as the German automaker reallocates resources toward high-volume vehicles such as its upcoming gas-powered Atlas SUV. The decision reflects shifting priorities amid evolving consumer demand and broader adjustments across the automotive industry.

ID.4 Sales Continue While Inventory Lasts

The company announced Thursday that U.S. customers will still be able to purchase the ID.4 until current inventory is depleted. Volkswagen expects the available supply to last into 2027.

The ID.4, introduced in 2020 with a starting price of approximately $45,000, initially received a positive reception. However, the vehicle encountered challenges, particularly related to its software. A refresh in 2023 revitalized the model and contributed to improved sales performance.

Sales Performance Reflects Mixed EV Demand

Despite periodic gains, overall sales of the ID.4 have fluctuated. U.S. sales surpassed 37,000 units in 2023 before declining by 55% the following year. Sales rebounded in 2025, rising 31% to 22,373 units, though they remained below 2023 levels.

Volkswagen’s decision aligns with a broader industry trend. Legacy automakers have scaled back earlier ambitions to rapidly transition from internal combustion engines to battery electric vehicles. While some electric models have achieved commercial success, demand has not consistently met earlier projections.

The removal of the $7,500 federal tax credit last year further dampened demand, particularly for higher-priced electric vehicles. Price-conscious consumers have increasingly turned to used EVs or more affordable alternatives.

Global EV Demand Remains Stable

Globally, Volkswagen reported that demand for electric vehicles has held steady. In January, the company announced it delivered approximately 382,000 all-electric vehicles worldwide in 2025, representing a slight decline of 0.2% year over year.

Despite this stability, the figures were insufficient to sustain continued U.S. production of the ID.4.

Chattanooga Plant Shifts Focus To Atlas Production

Volkswagen plans to introduce future models at its Chattanooga facility, with the all-new, second-generation Atlas for the 2027 model year forming a central part of its strategy. Production of the Atlas is expected to begin this summer, with vehicles arriving at dealerships this fall.

A company spokesperson told TechCrunch that there are sufficient roles within Atlas production for employees previously assigned to the ID.4. Volkswagen is also offering early retirement buyouts to some workers.

Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Kjell Gruner stated that the Chattanooga plant has been, and will continue to be, a cornerstone of the company’s U.S. operations.

Future EV Plans Remain Under Consideration

Volkswagen indicated that it is exploring new products for the U.S. factory designed specifically to meet American consumer preferences and aligned with a focus on high-volume vehicles. The company also confirmed plans to bring a future version of the ID.4 to the North American market, though it did not provide a timeline or additional details.

Any future electric vehicle introduced for U.S. consumers is expected to emphasize affordability as a key factor in market competitiveness.

Featured image credits: PICRYL

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