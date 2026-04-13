Anjuna Security CEO Shares Lessons On Navigating Layoffs And Rebuilding Growth

Anjuna Security scaled rapidly in 2021 before facing layoffs amid a market downturn in 2022, prompting the venture-backed cybersecurity company to reassess its strategy and rebuild with a more measured approach. CEO and co-founder Ayal Yogev discussed the company’s experience on TechCrunch’s Build Mode, outlining how leadership decisions, internal culture, and operational adjustments enabled Anjuna to navigate the volatile period.

Rapid Expansion Preceded Market Challenges

In 2021, Anjuna Security experienced significant growth as it pursued a market perceived as expansive. The company expanded its workforce to approximately 75 employees, strengthening sales, customer success, and support teams in anticipation of sustained hypergrowth.

However, market conditions shifted in 2022. Enterprise clients became more difficult to secure, leaving the company overextended and underfunded. In response, Anjuna conducted a round of layoffs, followed by a second round months later, as it sought to stabilize its operations.

Leadership Discusses Response On TechCrunch’s Build Mode

Yogev joined Isabelle Johannessen on TechCrunch’s Build Mode to discuss how the company navigated the downturn. He explained that decisive action, paired with thoughtful leadership, played a critical role in sustaining the organization through uncertainty and restructuring.

Beyond cost reductions, the company faced the challenge of maintaining morale among remaining employees. According to Yogev, preserving trust and motivation became central to the company’s recovery efforts.

Company Culture Anchored In A Philosophy Of Care

Yogev attributed Anjuna’s resilience in part to its internal culture, which he described as grounded in a single guiding principle.

“We have only one word when it comes to culture, and that’s care,” Yogev said. “We care about our employees. We care about our customers.”

Rather than treating culture as an abstract concept, the company focused on consistent actions. Internally, leadership emphasized transparency and clear communication about organizational decisions. Externally, Anjuna supported departing employees by sharing job opportunities through investor networks and ensuring continued access to benefits such as healthcare.

Transparent Communication Helped Preserve Trust

The company aimed to avoid common pitfalls associated with layoffs, including prolonged uncertainty, impersonal processes, and limited communication from leadership. Decisions were made promptly, and conversations were conducted directly with affected employees.

Despite these efforts, the second round of layoffs presented challenges in rebuilding trust. Yogev noted that the company’s established culture helped guide employee responses, encouraging reflection and improvement rather than assigning blame.

“There’s kind of two things people do, like the kind of worst companies are looking for somebody to blame and that always ends up creating a culture of people are just trying to not make mistakes,” Yogev said. “Just creates a culture of blaming, which is just completely counterproductive, right?”

Rebuilding With A More Disciplined Growth Strategy

Following the restructuring, Anjuna adopted a more deliberate growth model. Hiring practices became more measured, and sales expansion was closely aligned with actual market demand.

The company has also incorporated new technologies, including artificial intelligence, to improve efficiency while avoiding overexpansion. These operational adjustments reflect lessons learned from the downturn and form the foundation of Anjuna’s ongoing recovery.

Featured image credits: Elite Web Professionals

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