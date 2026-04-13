StubHub Agrees To $10 Million FTC Settlement Over Alleged Hidden Ticket Fees

StubHub has agreed to pay $10 million to settle allegations from the Federal Trade Commission that the ticket marketplace failed to clearly disclose the full price of tickets, including mandatory fees. The proposed settlement underscores federal efforts to enforce pricing transparency across online ticket platforms.

FTC Alleges Violations Of Pricing Transparency Rules

In a proposed settlement filed on Thursday, the FTC stated that StubHub violated the FTC Act and its Rule on Unfair or Deceptive Fees by advertising ticket prices without clearly disclosing the total cost upfront. According to the agency, the platform presented prices in a manner that did not fully inform consumers of mandatory charges.

The FTC began requiring ticket marketplaces to ensure price transparency at all stages of the purchasing process in May 2025. The complaint alleges that StubHub failed to comply with this rule after it went into effect by listing ticket prices that excluded additional fees.

Regulators Cite Delayed Compliance During High-Traffic Event

FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson expressed concern over the company’s alleged noncompliance, particularly given StubHub’s public support for the rule.

“Given StubHub’s experience and public support for the rule, I was disappointed to learn that it was allegedly one of the rule’s first major violators,” Ferguson said. “[…] StubHub chose to slow-walk compliance with the rule in part because the NFL was about to release its regular-season schedule. The complaint notes that the NFL schedule release is ‘a 99th percentile traffic event’ for StubHub and alleges that executives decided that the competitive advantage from misleading consumers outweighed the risk of being caught.”

The FTC sent a warning letter to StubHub on May 14, 2025. The company addressed the issue the following day.

Settlement Funds To Be Returned To Consumers

According to Ferguson, the $10 million settlement covers three days of noncompliance and will be used to return “ill-gotten” profits to consumers through refunds of fees paid to StubHub.

The resolution aims to compensate affected customers and reinforce enforcement of federal pricing regulations.

StubHub Responds To Allegations

StubHub stated that it has long supported transparent pricing and clarified that the settlement relates to a limited number of transactions.

“We have long supported all-in pricing because it provides clarity for fans,” a StubHub spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch. “This settlement covers a limited number of transactions, spanning just three days in May 2025, where some listings on our site may have displayed ticket prices exclusive of fees. While we strongly disagree with the FTC’s view of the case, we are addressing their concerns by refunding a portion of those buyers’ fees.”

FTC Expands Scrutiny Of Ticket Marketplaces

The case marks the FTC’s latest action targeting the ticketing industry. In September of last year, the agency sued Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, alleging illegal ticket resale tactics and deceptive practices related to pricing and ticket limits. The companies have asked a federal judge to dismiss the case.

In August, the FTC also filed a lawsuit against a Maryland-based ticket broker accused of using unlawful methods to bypass purchasing limits for high-demand events, including Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and reselling tickets at significantly higher prices.

Featured image credits: Ajay Suresh via Wikimedia Commons

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