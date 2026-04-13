LEPAS Showcases Global NEV Strategy at IBS 2026

LEPAS, Chery Group’s new energy vehicle (NEV) brand, will unveil its global strategy at the 2026 International Business Summit (IBS 2026) this April. The summit will serve as a platform for LEPAS to introduce its product roadmap, expand international partnerships, and advance its global rollout in the rapidly evolving NEV sector.

At Auto China 2026, LEPAS is scheduled to debut its NEV strategy alongside the world premieres of the LEPAS L6 BEV and LEPAS L4 BEV. These launches represent the brand’s entry into the battery electric vehicle market and reflect its focus on design, functionality, and driving performance.

Following the unveiling, the LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving will commence, providing real-world demonstrations of the LEPAS L6 across diverse driving environments. The initiative aims to validate vehicle performance and reliability through long-distance and practical usage scenarios.

During IBS 2026, LEPAS will also host its inaugural Global Partners Conference, bringing together distributors, suppliers, and industry stakeholders. The conference is expected to strengthen collaboration across the brand’s international network and support its global expansion strategy.

In addition, LEPAS will introduce the LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House, an experiential space designed to showcase the brand’s approach to mobility, design, and lifestyle integration. The installation will provide attendees with insights into the brand’s vision for future mobility experiences.

The development of LEPAS is supported by Chery Group’s global footprint. Chery operates in more than 130 countries and regions and has maintained its position as China’s leading automotive exporter for 23 consecutive years. With a cumulative global user base exceeding 19 million, the group provides the manufacturing and technological foundation for LEPAS’s international growth.

At IBS 2026, LEPAS is expected to present its integrated approach to brand development, product innovation, channel expansion, and ecosystem collaboration, marking a key milestone in its global strategy.

Alongside LEPAS, AiMOGA will also appear at the summit, offering insights into advancements in human-centric AI assistants and their potential role in future mobility ecosystems.

About LEPAS



LEPAS is Chery Group’s new energy vehicle brand dedicated to delivering refined and intelligent mobility solutions for global consumers. Focused on design, technology, and sustainability, LEPAS aims to provide innovative electric vehicles that align with evolving market demands and international standards. For more information, visit https://lepasinternational.com/.

About Chery Group



Founded in 1997, Chery Group is one of China’s leading automotive manufacturers and exporters. The company operates in over 130 countries and regions and has served more than 19 million users worldwide. Known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and global expansion, Chery continues to advance developments in new energy vehicles, intelligent technologies, and sustainable mobility.