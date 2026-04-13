TALLINN, Estonia — April 9, 2026 — DeepPlane.com , an independent platform dedicated to guiding patients through the deep plane facelift procedure, has emerged as a key resource for those seeking to reverse the facial effects of rapid weight loss. In 2024, more than 837,000 patients pursued aesthetic consultations, particularly individuals using GLP-1 medications such as semaglutide and tirzepatide. The platform compiles data from 869 surgeons across 213 cities worldwide, enabling users to compare prices and identify qualified specialists.

The Rise of the Deep Plane Facelift

The “GLP-1 face” refers to facial changes resulting from significant weight loss, causing sagging skin, hollow cheeks, and jowls. The deep plane facelift is the go-to solution, offering a more natural-looking, longer-lasting result. By lifting deeper layers of the face, the deep plane technique avoids the tight, artificial results of traditional facelifts.

As GLP-1 medications continue to gain popularity for weight management, their aesthetic side effects have become more noticeable. According to 2024 data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, consultations for cosmetic procedures, including facelifts, have risen by 15%, reflecting a growing global trend.

Affordable Global Options

DeepPlane.com offers a comprehensive resource for patients looking to compare prices. Facelift costs range from $8,000 to $18,000 in Turkey, while in the United States, the procedure can cost up to $75,000. The platform allows users to compare prices, factoring in not only the surgery but also aftercare and travel expenses.

Global Access to Surgeons and Aftercare

Beyond pricing, DeepPlane.com connects patients with highly qualified surgeons worldwide. The platform includes detailed surgeon profiles, allowing users to verify credentials and experience before booking a consultation. Countries like Turkey, Colombia, and the UAE are popular for medical tourism, with high standards of care for international patients.

“Our goal is to provide a seamless experience for patients looking to restore their facial appearance after significant weight loss,” said Merter Mert, CEO of DeepPlane.com. “We want patients to feel empowered by the wealth of information we provide, enabling them to make informed decisions about their care.”

How DeepPlane.com Works

Patients can search for surgeons by location and compare prices directly on the platform. To ensure transparency, DeepPlane.com recommends that patients verify surgeon credentials through national medical registries before making appointments.

About DeepPlane.com

DeepPlane.com is an independent online directory for the deep plane facelift. The platform aggregates global data on surgeons and pricing to help patients make informed decisions. DeepPlane.com is operated by GAMEVATO OÜ, based in Estonia.

For more information, visit: https://deepplane.com