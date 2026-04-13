Gauranga Das, Director of ISKCON & Govardhan Ecovillage, appointed as a Global Advisory Board Member of the Forttuna Health & Wellness Council

The Forttuna Councils, a flagship initiative of The Forttuna Group, is a global leadership collective bringing together visionary leaders across business, technology, sustainability, health, governance, and social impact. Built as a trusted ecosystem rather than a traditional network, the Councils convene senior decision makers, policymakers, and changemakers through curated advisory boards, strategic dialogues, and cross sector collaborations. By fostering purposeful connections and shared intelligence, Forttuna Councils transform ideas into action and leadership into measurable global impact. Positioned at the intersection of innovation, ethics, and long term value creation, the Councils empower leaders to create solutions that advance inclusive growth, resilience, and sustainable development worldwide.

Gauranga Das, Governing Body Commissioner (GBC) of ISKCON & Director of Govardhan Ecovillage, is appointed as a Member of the Forttuna Health & Wellness Council Global Advisory Board, a globally respected monk, social innovator, and advocate for sustainability, conscious living, and ethical leadership. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, he has dedicated his life to integrating spiritual wisdom with practical development models that address some of the world’s most pressing environmental and social challenges. His work stands at the convergence of faith, ecology, food systems, and leadership development. He is an author of 4 books, some of them being national bestsellers.

As Director of Govardhan Ecovillage, a UNWTO award winning model for sustainable rural development, Gauranga Das leads one of the world’s most recognized examples of regenerative living. The ecovillage is accredited by UNEP, UNCCD, UNECOSOC, and the Convention on Biological Diversity, and serves as a global learning hub for sustainability practitioners, policymakers, and institutions. Under his leadership, Govardhan Ecovillage has demonstrated how traditional knowledge systems and modern science can coexist to create scalable, community centered solutions.

Gauranga Das’s work extends across multiple global platforms. As UNEP’s Faith for Earth Counsellor, he plays a key role in mobilizing faith based organizations to contribute meaningfully to environmental stewardship and climate action. He is also a Fellow of the Indian Green Building Council, where his contributions support the advancement of regenerative development practices and green building standards. Through these roles, he influences policy, practice, and mindset shifts across diverse stakeholder groups.

Within the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, Gauranga Das serves as a member of the Governing Body Commission with global responsibility for Human Resource Development and Capacity Building. In this role, he contributes to leadership training, organizational culture, and institutional resilience across ISKCON’s global networkh and supports strategic governance, community engagement, and leadership effectiveness.

His academic and advisory contributions further reflect his multidimensional leadership. Gauranga Das is a Founding Board Member of Bhaktivedanta University in Vrindavan and Rishihood University in Sonipat, institutions committed to integrating values based education with contemporary learning frameworks. He serves as an advisor to the Ekatma Dham Project and as a member of the Advisory Committee of the Central Sanskrit University, contributing to higher education, cultural preservation, and interdisciplinary research.Gauranga Das has received an honorary Phd from the Kaziranga University for his several decades of contributions in impactful work and a Doctorate in Business administration (DBA) from the Swiss School of Business Management(SSBM) on the topic of How Faith Based organisations especially in the Hindu diaspora are leading communities which create the same impact as the 17 UN SDGs taking upon the case study of Govardhanecovillage in particular.Gauranga Das is currently pursuing another Doctorate in Divinity from the Institute of Vaishnava Studies (IVS) Florida on the topic of the 4 Pillars of Vedic Leadership

As Administrative Director of the Bhaktivedanta Research Centre in Kolkata, Gauranga Das oversees initiatives focused on advanced research, higher education, and the preservation of ancient Vedic manuscripts. His work ensures that traditional knowledge systems remain accessible and relevant to modern academic and societal discourse. By bridging ancient wisdom with contemporary challenges, he supports innovation grounded in ethical and philosophical foundations.

A renowned chef and social entrepreneur, Gauranga Das has led large scale food security initiatives that demonstrate operational excellence and compassion in action. He has overseen mega kitchens serving more than 8.5 million meals, including five million meals during the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela. These initiatives exemplify his ability to combine logistical precision with humanitarian purpose, addressing nutrition, dignity, and community resilience at scale.

His engagement with global food systems extends to the Native Food Matters initiative and contributions to G20 linked C20 efforts on food security and sustainable lifestyles. Through these platforms, he advocates for regenerative agriculture, responsible consumption, and localized food systems that support both environmental sustainability and human well being. His work highlights the interconnectedness of food, health, ecology, and social equity.

In addition, Gauranga Das serves as Governor of the Global Council for Responsible Artificial Intelligence India Chapter, reflecting his forward looking engagement with emerging technologies. In this role, he contributes ethical perspectives to conversations on AI governance, ensuring that technological advancement aligns with human values, inclusivity, and long term societal benefit.

Within the Forttuna Health and Wellness Council, Gauranga Das brings a rare synthesis of spiritual leadership, environmental stewardship, and systems level thinking. His perspective enriches discussions on holistic well being, sustainability driven health models, and values based leadership. By emphasizing inner development alongside external progress, he reinforces the importance of purpose, compassion, and ethical clarity in global leadership.

His appointment to the Global Advisory Board reflects Forttuna’s commitment to convening leaders who operate across disciplines and cultures to drive meaningful change. Gauranga Das exemplifies how leadership rooted in consciousness and service can generate scalable impact across communities, institutions, and global systems.

As a Member of the Forttuna Health and Wellness Council Global Advisory Board, Gauranga Das strengthens the Councils’ mission to unite visionary leaders shaping a more sustainable and compassionate future. His lifelong dedication to ethical leadership, environmental regeneration, and human well being contributes to Forttuna’s broader vision of global progress anchored in wisdom, responsibility, and collective impact. Together, Forttuna Councils and its Global Advisory Board members continue to build a powerful platform where leadership, sustainability, and purpose converge to shape the future of humanity.