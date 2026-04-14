Your Company Formations On Track To Hit Ambitious Sustainability Targets In Partnership With Ecologi

Top-rated company formation agent Your Company Formations is delighted to confirm significant progress in working towards ambitious eco milestones for 2026. The company is on track to celebrate two significant successes. These include planting more than 50,000 trees, which is scheduled for the end of April, and removing over 1,000 tonnes of CO2 by the end of 2026.

Your Company Formations is working in partnership with Ecologi, the UK’s leading climate platform, to make a positive difference to the environment.

With an ongoing commitment to protecting the planet and encouraging support from clients and other businesses, Your Company Formations runs a tree planting initiative designed to encourage leaders and entrepreneurs to contribute to global sustainability efforts. For every company formed, Your Company Formations plants one tree. The tally now stands at over 49,000 trees planted, with the 50,000 mark in view. The teams at Your Company Formations and Ecologi are expecting to reach this impressive milestone by the end of April 2026.

In addition to planting trees, Your Company Formations also works with Ecologi on active carbon dioxide removal initiatives to create cleaner, greener air for all. The goal is to produce and maintain healthier ecosystems and support sustainability for future generations.

Your Company Formations has now funded more than fifteen environmental projects, covering all corners of the globe. Examples include a solar power project in Morocco, preventing methane emissions in Brazil and protecting the Tambopata-Bahuaja Biodiversity Reserve in Peru. Contributions from the company go directly to global initiatives designed to restore and protect habitats, create cleaner air and energy sources and prevent carbon release.

The Your Company Formations team was deliberately ambitious when setting sustainability targets for the future to demonstrate the company’s commitment to leading the way in the company formation industry. The firm, in partnership with Ecologi, is part of a 40,000-strong business collective that pulls together to make a positive impact on the planet.

Ecologi is a climate action platform, which was a natural choice, according to the founders of Your Company Formations. A B-certified company, it meets the highest possible standards of environmental practices. Working together, Your Company Formations and Ecologi are on the cusp of achieving monumental milestones in tree planting and CO2 removal.

About Your Company Formations

Your Company Formations Ltd is an established, UK-based company formation service with over 40 years of experience in helping business owners set up new companies. It has an excellent rating on Trustpilot. The goal was to make it as quick, simple and stress-free as possible to launch a career in business.

The Your Company Formations team is passionate about working with clients and helping them achieve swift and successful company formation and registration, but sustainability is also a key value. Working in partnership with Ecologi, the team is preparing to mark two major milestones in 2026: planting more than 50,000 trees and removing over 1,000 tonnes of CO2.

Anyone who is keen to learn more about Your Company Formations is encouraged to use the following contact details: