Group Coaching Weekly Launches Live Program Focused on Structured Thinking and Real-Time Growth

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New York, NY — Group Coaching Weekly has introduced a live, structured online growth environment delivered through weekly group coaching sessions designed to help individuals think more clearly, expand their perspective, and achieve meaningful personal growth. Founded by Jonathan M. Keim, the program offers an alternative to solitary personal development by placing participants in a guided environment where thinking is challenged and refined through ongoing group interaction.

The launch of Group Coaching Weekly addresses a specific gap in personal development: the tendency for individuals to consume information in isolation without a structured setting in which to test, challenge, and apply what they learn.

Founded by Jonathan M. Keim, who has spent over a decade developing coaching frameworks and leading growth initiatives in the personal development industry, and currently serves as Chief Development Officer at Robbins-Madanes Training, the official coach training of Tony Robbins and Cloe Madanes, the program is built on the premise that growth accelerates when it moves from passive intake to active, repeated participation within a community.

“Most people don’t need more information. They need a space where their thinking can be challenged in real time,” said Jonathan M. Keim, founder of Group Coaching Weekly.

A Structured Growth Environment Built Around Participation

Each weekly session follows a defined structure that moves participants through four stages: short, focused teaching; guided reflection; small group conversation; and real-time application. This format shifts participants from absorbing ideas to actively working with them during the session itself. The structure repeats weekly, creating a consistent rhythm rather than a one-time learning event.

An Ongoing Practice, Not a One-Time Experience

Group Coaching Weekly is designed as a continuing practice, not a course with a start and end date. Participants return each week to step into a dynamic growth environment where each session is shaped by the collective direction of the group, guided by original frameworks and weekly materials created by Keim to accelerate clarity, alignment, and forward movement. This ongoing format distinguishes the program from traditional personal development courses that deliver content over a set period and then conclude.

The Circle: A Dedicated Group Coaching Community

At the center of the program is a group coaching community called The Circle, where weekly sessions take place and members build connections over time through shared reflection and dialogue. The Circle serves as the primary environment in which participants interact with one another and with the coaching structure Keim has developed.

Collective Insight Over Individual Instruction

The program draws on collective intelligence, where insight emerges not just from the coach, but from the individual and the group together. Rather than relying solely on one-to-one instruction, the program leverages structured group interaction to expose participants to multiple perspectives in real time, helping them see what they could not see alone and make more informed decisions as a result. The program does not position itself as a replacement for one-on-one coaching but as a distinct format offering range, interaction, and diverse viewpoints.

Designed for Active Personal Growth Seekers

Group Coaching Weekly is designed for individuals at any stage of their personal growth journey, from those just beginning to explore personal development to experienced practitioners seeking a more structured, interactive environment for continued growth.

About Group Coaching Weekly

Group Coaching Weekly is a live, online group coaching program founded by Jonathan M. Keim. The platform offers structured weekly sessions combining guided reflection, small group dialogue, and real-time application, designed to help individuals think more clearly, expand their perspective, and make better decisions through active participation and community interaction. More information is available at https://www.groupcoachingweekly.com/.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q1: What is the structure of a Group Coaching Weekly session?

A: Each weekly session follows a four-stage format consisting of focused teaching, guided reflection, small group conversation, and real-time application. This structure is designed to move participants from passive learning to active engagement within a community setting.

Q2: How does this program differ from a traditional personal development course?

A: Unlike fixed-length courses with a set end date, Group Coaching Weekly is an ongoing practice where members return weekly to refine their thinking. It focuses on collective intelligence and group dialogue rather than solitary study or one-on-one instruction.

Q3: Who is the program designed for and how can they participate?

A: The program is designed for individuals who know there’s another level and want a structured environment to reach it, whether they are just beginning their growth journey or continuing to build on it. Participants can join the group coaching community, known as The Circle, by visiting groupcoachingweekly.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: Group Coaching Weekly

Email: support@groupcoachingweekly.com

Website: https://www.groupcoachingweekly.com/

https://www.groupcoachingweekly.com/