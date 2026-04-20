Sukh Sandhu, Executive Director of Compliance and Quality Assurance (CAQA), appointed as a Global Advisory Board Member of the Forttuna Education Council

The Forttuna Councils are a distinguished global leadership collective that convenes influential leaders whose work advances education, governance, innovation, and societal progress. As a flagship initiative of The Forttuna Group, the Councils function as a high-credibility advisory ecosystem fostering collaboration, insight exchange, and long-term value creation. Structured across seven specialized councils, Business, Health & Wellness, Education, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance & Insurance, and Technology, the Forttuna Councils provide a platform where expertise and leadership intersect. Through cross-sector dialogue, advisory engagement, and global collaboration, the Councils shape meaningful outcomes that transcend industries, borders, and generations worldwide.

Sukh Sandhu, Director of CAQA (caqa.com) and Director of Career Calling International, has been appointed as a Member of the Forttuna Education Council Global Advisory Board. He brings more than thirty years of global leadership in vocational education, higher education, compliance, governance, and risk management, and is widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in the education and quality assurance sector. His career reflects a sustained commitment to strengthening institutional integrity, regulatory excellence, and resilient education systems across international markets.

Sukh has worked extensively across Australia and internationally, supporting thousands of registered training organisations, TAFEs, and higher education providers through compliance reviews, audit readiness, and governance transformation. Drawing on participation in thousands of audits over three decades, he has helped shape quality frameworks that balance regulatory accountability with innovation, learner protection, and measurable outcomes. His ability to translate complex regulatory frameworks into practical, implementable strategies has earned him the trust of regulators, institutions, and educators alike. His contributions have influenced how providers approach self assurance, continuous improvement, and evidence based governance under evolving national standards, and he is currently guiding institutions through the transition to the Standards for RTOs 2025 and the 2026 Audit, Data, and Compliance cycle.

His leadership also extends into policy influence and public discourse. As a United Nations Speaker, Top 100 Global Educator, and Top 1 percent Influencer, he is regularly invited to address global audiences on education reform, AI and compliance governance, and future ready regulatory systems. He is a Forbes Business Council Member and Editor-in-Chief of VET Sector Magazine, having previously held editorial roles at The Education Times and The HE Sector. Through these platforms, he advances thought leadership on quality assurance, ethical governance, workforce development, and emerging compliance risks, ensuring institutions remain informed, resilient, and aligned with changing regulatory expectations.

Earlier in his career, Sukh held senior positions including National Compliance and Quality Assurance Manager for registered training organisations, TAFEs, and universities, where he led national compliance strategies, audit frameworks, and continuous improvement initiatives across multiple provider types. He also worked with the Australian Skills Quality Authority as a Business Systems Project Official. His professional expertise spans compliance, risk management, property law, migration law, and research. He is an ISO Auditor, a Registered Migration Agent (MARN 1384130), and a Certified Lead Auditor across multiple ISO standards including ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 Cybersecurity, reflecting more than 198 professional certifications accumulated across disciplines spanning quality management, cybersecurity, Lean Six Sigma, and generative AI.

Academically, Sukh’s credentials are extensive and interdisciplinary. He holds ten Master’s degrees and a Master of Laws (International Business and Finance Law) from institutions across the United States, Australia, and India, anchored in a broader portfolio of more than sixty formal qualifications spanning law, business, information technology, project management, marketing, quality auditing, training design, and work health and safety. He is currently pursuing doctoral research at Golden Gate University, where his study focuses on compliance and governance in Australian RTOs. He is also fluent in twelve languages, including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Bihari, and French, a capability that strengthens his effectiveness in advising institutions operating across diverse cultural and regulatory environments. His global perspective, shaped by lived experience across multiple jurisdictions, regulatory systems, and education markets, enables him to guide organisations operating in diverse environments while ensuring governance models remain adaptable, ethical, and contextually relevant.

His professional recognition spans more than 1,200 formal honours. Highlights include Advocate of the Year for Auditing Reforms at the 2025 Fluxx Awards (Hong Kong), Business Leader of the Year (Australia) at the 2024 Forttuna Global Excellence Awards, the Burj CEO Award, Most Influential Leader of the Year (World Top Leaders), Most Outstanding Personality in Education Compliance and Global Standards (CToday Awards), Most Impactful Voice in Education and Learning (ZedX Awards), Asia Pacific CEO of the Year (awarded on two occasions), Entrepreneur of the Year (CEO Review), the Vanguard Honour for Pioneering Leadership, the Mark of Excellence Award, and recognition among the Top 100 Global Educators. He has received five Gold LearnX Awards, global teaching excellence recognition, and from Asia One he has been named Global Leader of the Year, Global Indian of the Year, Global Asian of the Year, and Person of the Year. He was also nominated to a United Nations global initiative aligned with the 80th UN General Assembly.

As one of the world’s Top 100 accounts globally and a Top 1 percent Digital Influencer, Sukh’s online reach has been independently benchmarked through a PeerIndex score of 99 out of 100, an Empire.Kred Influence Score of 985 out of 1,000 (top 0.1 percent of global digital connectors), and a Klout score of 82 (on par with NASA). He has trended more than 267 times worldwide on Twitter/X across domains including politics, public health, corruption, LGBTQ+ rights, science, technology, education, entertainment, and human rights, and millions of people have joined the X communities he has built and moderated, giving him direct reach into global conversations on compliance, education reform, and social issues. His work has been featured twice on Times Square billboards, and his content reaches millions of followers across LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and X.

His professional affiliations reflect the same breadth, including memberships with ACS (Australian Computer Society), IEEE, AITD, ISANA, VELG, MARA, MIA, The Internet Society, IAMOT, ACM, Eta Kappa Nu, and several other global professional bodies.

Beyond formal governance, Sukh is a prolific writer and creative thinker. He has authored more than thirty five thousand poems and over five hundred and fifty stories, and has delivered more than 100,000 hours of training. He is also the founder of Sukh Radio, Australia’s first online Hindi and Punjabi radio station, an initiative that reflects his commitment to cultural connection, diaspora voices, and inclusive storytelling.

Within the Forttuna Education Council, Sukh brings expertise in compliance leadership, risk governance and quality assurance. His insights support how education systems remain credible and resilient amid regulatory change and disruption. His appointment reflects Forttuna’s commitment to leaders who strengthen institutions and show governance enables trust, sustainability, and long term excellence.

As global education ecosystems confront rising accountability expectations and evolving learner needs, Sukh’s work offers a blueprint for responsible, future ready leadership, reinforcing the importance of integrity, adaptability, and continuous improvement in shaping education systems that endure. As a Member of the Forttuna Education Council Global Advisory Board, he strengthens the Councils’ mission to unite visionary leaders advancing education, governance, and institutional excellence, embodying Forttuna’s vision of leadership that delivers lasting impact across institutions, communities, and generations.