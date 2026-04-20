Finexer Supports Open Banking Adoption for UK Scaling SaaS Platforms

Finexer, an FCA-authorised Open Banking infrastructure provider, is addressing a structural accessibility challenge in how UK growth-stage platforms adopt real-time financial data and payment infrastructure. The Finexer Open Banking platform looks to fill a considerable gap in the market, offering the technology to make scaling easier for SaaS platforms.

UK Open Banking adoption has grown steadily, now exceeding 17 million active users. Regulatory frameworks are strengthening, with Making Tax Digital now in effect and Variable Recurring Payments mandated for 2027. Industry surveys indicate that 92% of SMB platforms intend to adopt Open Banking within 24 months (EY FinTech Survey 2024). The framework is sound. The constraint has been in how it was delivered.

Early Open Banking providers optimised their infrastructure for enterprise clients: extended procurement cycles, pricing structures aligned to large institutions, and integration models that assumed significant technical resources. This created a delivery gap for scaling platforms in accounting, ERP, payroll, and fintech. These platforms understood the value of real-time bank data and lower-cost account-to-account payments, but the available infrastructure did not match their integration speed, budget constraints, or team size.

Finexer addresses this accessibility gap by providing an Open Banking infrastructure designed specifically for how modern SaaS platforms build: faster integration timelines, usage-based pricing structured for growth-stage economics, and consolidated regulatory compliance through a single API covering both data access (AIS) and payment initiation (PIS).

The platform integrates directly with the majority of UK banks and enriches standard transaction data with verified merchant intelligence, spending categories, and billing patterns, processed at scale in near real-time. Finexer’s FCA authorisation includes agent licensing capabilities, which offers agent-based models that may reduce operational overhead for regulated integrations.

Backed by SFC Capital and the British Business Bank, Finexer was recently ranked #32 on Sifted’s 100 Fastest-Growing Startups in the UK & Ireland for 2026 and named a Finalist for Best Open Banking Initiative at the UK Fintech Awards 2026.

The company’s trajectory reflects a broader infrastructure shift. As Open Banking moves from education to execution, the platforms that scale will be those with infrastructure built for their segment.

About Finexer

Finexer is an FCA-authorised Open Banking infrastructure provider in the UK, offering APIs for real-time bank data access and account-to-account payments. The platform enables businesses to connect to UK bank accounts, retrieve transaction and balance data, verify financial information, and initiate Pay by Bank transfers through a single integration. Finexer is designed for product teams at accounting, payroll, fintech, and vertical SaaS platforms that require direct access to bank-sourced data and payment capabilities. With coverage across the majority of UK banks, Finexer supports use cases such as income and account verification, transaction categorisation, payment initiation, and financial data workflows. The platform is delivered through developer-friendly APIs, with onboarding support and flexible usage-based pricing. For more information, visit https://finexer.com/ .