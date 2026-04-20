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Gigs App Uses Apple AI To Turn Concert Tickets And Media Into Searchable Personal Archives

ByJolyen

Apr 20, 2026

Gigs App Uses Apple AI To Turn Concert Tickets And Media Into Searchable Personal Archives

A new iOS app called Gigs is launching with features that organize concert memories into structured archives, using on-device artificial intelligence to extract event details from tickets, screenshots, and links.

Apple AI Extracts Event Data From Multiple Sources

The app allows users to add concerts by importing tickets, emails, screenshots, or web links. It uses Apple Foundation Models to identify and extract key information such as dates, venues, and artist lineups.

Users can also import past concert histories by linking accounts from services like Setlist.fm and Concert Archives.

Features Focus On Tracking And Revisiting Live Events

Once events are added, users can sync them with personal calendars, receive reminders for ticket sales, and view expected setlists. After attending a show, the app prompts users to rate the experience and upload photos, videos, or other media.

The platform also provides a dashboard that tracks metrics such as most-seen artists, frequently visited venues, cities, and yearly activity. Milestones mark user activity, including thresholds like attending 10 or 1,000 concerts.

Developer Builds On Previous Music Focused Apps

The app was created by Hidde van der Ploeg, who previously developed apps including Petey, NowPlaying, and Helm for App Store Connect.

The project is designed to help users maintain a structured record of their live music experiences.

iOS Integration Adds System Level Features

Gigs is built for iOS 26 and includes features such as Home Screen widgets for countdowns, integration with Siri for voice-based actions, and indexing through Spotlight for system-wide search.

The app also offers customizable icons and a visual interface aligned with Apple’s Liquid Glass design language.

Subscription Unlocks Advanced Features

The app is free to download, with a $2.99 monthly subscription or $19.99 annual plan unlocking additional capabilities. These include data export, expanded analytics, unlimited media storage, and advanced import options such as CSV uploads.

A bundled subscription with NowPlaying is also available at a discounted rate.

Featured image credits: PickPik

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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