Zoom Partners With World To Add Human Verification In Meetings Amid Rising Deepfake Fraud Risks

Zoom has partnered with World to introduce identity verification in video meetings, as businesses respond to increasing cases of AI-generated impersonation and deepfake fraud.

Deepfake Incidents Highlight Growing Financial Risk

The partnership follows incidents where deepfake technology enabled financial fraud. In early 2024, engineering firm Arup lost $25 million after an employee approved wire transfers during a video call in which all other participants were AI-generated impersonations.

A similar attack affected a multinational company in Singapore in 2025. Industry estimates indicate that losses tied to deepfake-enabled fraud exceeded $200 million in the first quarter of last year, with average corporate losses surpassing $500,000 per incident.

Verification System Uses Multi Layer Identity Matching

World’s verification system, known as World ID Deep Face, combines three elements to confirm identity. It matches a stored image captured during initial registration using the company’s Orb device with a real-time facial scan and a live video frame during the meeting.

When all elements align, participants receive a “Verified Human” badge visible to others in the call.

This approach differs from existing detection systems that analyze video frames for signs of manipulation, which both companies say are becoming less reliable as AI-generated video improves.

Zoom Adds Verification Controls For Meeting Hosts

Zoom said meeting hosts will be able to enable a verification-based waiting room that requires participants to confirm their identity before joining. Users can also request identity verification from others during an active meeting.

Travis Isaman stated that the integration reflects Zoom’s approach of offering flexible tools for customers to incorporate trust and security measures into their workflows.

World Expands Partnerships Across Consumer And Enterprise Platforms

The integration is part of broader efforts by World, co-founded by Sam Altman, to expand its verification technology across different services.

The company has established partnerships with platforms including Tinder and Visa, and recently introduced tools to verify human users behind AI-driven shopping agents during transactions.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.