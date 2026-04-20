DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Zoom Partners With World To Add Human Verification In Meetings Amid Rising Deepfake Fraud Risks

ByJolyen

Apr 20, 2026

Zoom Partners With World To Add Human Verification In Meetings Amid Rising Deepfake Fraud Risks

Zoom has partnered with World to introduce identity verification in video meetings, as businesses respond to increasing cases of AI-generated impersonation and deepfake fraud.

Deepfake Incidents Highlight Growing Financial Risk

The partnership follows incidents where deepfake technology enabled financial fraud. In early 2024, engineering firm Arup lost $25 million after an employee approved wire transfers during a video call in which all other participants were AI-generated impersonations.

A similar attack affected a multinational company in Singapore in 2025. Industry estimates indicate that losses tied to deepfake-enabled fraud exceeded $200 million in the first quarter of last year, with average corporate losses surpassing $500,000 per incident.

Verification System Uses Multi Layer Identity Matching

World’s verification system, known as World ID Deep Face, combines three elements to confirm identity. It matches a stored image captured during initial registration using the company’s Orb device with a real-time facial scan and a live video frame during the meeting.

When all elements align, participants receive a “Verified Human” badge visible to others in the call.

This approach differs from existing detection systems that analyze video frames for signs of manipulation, which both companies say are becoming less reliable as AI-generated video improves.

Zoom Adds Verification Controls For Meeting Hosts

Zoom said meeting hosts will be able to enable a verification-based waiting room that requires participants to confirm their identity before joining. Users can also request identity verification from others during an active meeting.

Travis Isaman stated that the integration reflects Zoom’s approach of offering flexible tools for customers to incorporate trust and security measures into their workflows.

World Expands Partnerships Across Consumer And Enterprise Platforms

The integration is part of broader efforts by World, co-founded by Sam Altman, to expand its verification technology across different services.

The company has established partnerships with platforms including Tinder and Visa, and recently introduced tools to verify human users behind AI-driven shopping agents during transactions.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Yi Zhu Announces Solo Exhibition “From Becoming to Being – Yi Zhu: Deconstruction and Reconstruction in Expressionism”
Apr 21, 2026 Ethan Lin
Advantage Roofing Company Shares Roof Care Guidance for Homeowners in Tyler, Texas
Apr 21, 2026 Ethan Lin
Capitalis Trading Solutions Strengthens Global Commodity Trading Platform
Apr 21, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801