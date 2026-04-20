Maryland Emerges as a National Leader in Digital Asset Innovation: Maryland Blockchain Association Celebrates Historic Legislative Sweep

The Maryland Blockchain Association (MDBA) is proud to announce a historic milestone for the state’s technology and financial sectors. Following months of tireless advocacy, collaboration, and education, three landmark pieces of legislation have successfully passed the Maryland General Assembly and are headed to Governor Wes Moore’s desk. One other bill is ready for submission in the next General Assembly session (2027).

These bills represent a comprehensive framework that provides legal clarity, consumer protection, and a clear roadmap for the integration of blockchain technology into Maryland’s economy and government infrastructure.

A New Era for Maryland’s Digital Economy

The success of this legislative package marks a turning point for our state. By establishing clear rules and fostering a welcoming environment for innovation, Maryland is now positioned at the forefront of the global digital asset landscape.

The 2026 Legislative Success Includes:

HB 470: The Digital Asset and Blockchain Technology Task Force – Formally establishing a public-private partnership to study and recommend a permanent regulatory framework for the state. This task force ensures that Maryland’s policy remains agile, informed, and inclusive of industry experts.

– Formally establishing a public-private partnership to study and recommend a permanent regulatory framework for the state. This task force ensures that Maryland’s policy remains agile, informed, and inclusive of industry experts. HB 810: Real Estate Blockchain & Title Recordation Study – Addressing the critical need for modernization in land governance. This bill initiates a study into using blockchain to secure property titles and prevent fraud, paving the way for more transparent and efficient real estate transactions.

– Addressing the critical need for modernization in land governance. This bill initiates a study into using blockchain to secure property titles and prevent fraud, paving the way for more transparent and efficient real estate transactions. HB 1355: The Maryland Payment Stablecoin Act – Creating a regulated pathway for stablecoin service providers. This legislation provides the necessary guardrails for the next generation of digital payments while ensuring Maryland consumers are protected.

– Creating a regulated pathway for stablecoin service providers. This legislation provides the necessary guardrails for the next generation of digital payments while ensuring Maryland consumers are protected. (Ready for passage in the 2027 Session) SB 154: UCC Article 12 (Controllable Electronic Records ) – Providing the essential legal bedrock for digital commerce. By soon adopting Article 12, Maryland will soon recognize “Controllable Electronic Records” (including Bitcoin and stablecoins) under the Uniform Commercial Code, allowing for secure transactions and the use of digital assets as collateral.

A Message of Gratitude

The Maryland Blockchain Association extends its deepest gratitude to the visionary legislators who championed these bills. We thank Delegate Boafo, Delegate Qi, Senator Watson, Senator Elfreth, Senator West, and the many other sponsors who recognized that technology is the engine of our state’s future.

We also recognize our members, community partners, and the dedicated volunteers who testified, met with representatives, and shared their expertise to ensure these bills were technically sound and future-proof.

What’s Next: The Maryland Blockchain Bootcamp (July 13-17)

With these bills set to take effect this summer, our mission transitions from advocacy to implementation. The MDBA will host the 2026 BlockchAIn Bootcamp & Workforce Expo this July to provide immediate education on these new laws. Buy your tickets:

https://marylandblockchainassociation.org/summer-conference/

As we launch our International AI Agent & Digital Asset Modernization Task Force in partnership with DARA , we invite the public, university partners, and industry leaders to join us in Maryland to build the future we just helped support.

About the Maryland Blockchain Association:

The MDBA is a non-profit organization dedicated to making Maryland a premier hub for blockchain innovation through advocacy, education, and community building. Visit

https://marylandblockchainassociation.org/summer-conference/

About Blockchain Legal Institute

The Blockchain Legal Institute provides education and legal tech tools to those exploring the areas of innovative tech development and digital asset compliance. Visit www.bli.tools

About Digital Asset Regulatory Authority

DARA is a grassroots Self Regulatory Organization creating a general assembly of industry leaders to support the creation and implementation of ethical standards to support innovation and consumer adoption. Visit www.dara.foundation

About Blockchain Wire

Blockchain Wire is a media sponsor for 2026 BlockchAIn Bootcamp & Workforce Expo. Blockchain Wire is the first press release distribution service focused exclusively on blockchain, cryptocurrency, and Web3 news. Offering global reach and industry-specific targeting, Blockchain Wire helps companies scale their message to investors, journalists, and enthusiasts worldwide. Visit https://blockchainwire.io

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.