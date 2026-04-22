California’s real estate market has always become very complex. It is getting more complicated every year. Property values and generational wealth transfers are on the rise. More Californians are now co-owning real estate with family members, former partners, or business associates. Many of these co-owners don’t agree on what to do with the property. That disagreement leads to conflict. When it does, you need a partition lawyer.

The numbers tell the story clearly. According to Newsweek, a record 18% of all property transfers in California were through inheritance in 2025. That is more than double the national average. Tens of thousands of new co-ownership arrangements are forming across the state every year. Most of these heirs have no agreement in place or any plans for managing the property. Additionally, there is no exit strategy if things go wrong.

The disputes that follow are predictable. Siblings disagree about selling. Out-of-state heirs want to cash out, while co-owners reach a standoff with no way forward.

When relationships break down, the courts become the only option. California partition law becomes the tool that resolves it. Underwood Law Firm, P.C. was built for exactly this problem.

Attorney Elijah Underwood founded the firm in 2021 with one focus: partition actions. Since then, it has become California’s number one partition law firm. That ranking is earned through results. The firm has handled over 425 partition actions across the state. Mr. Underwood is widely regarded as the foremost expert on partition law in California. His experience covers residential homes, commercial properties, multi-family buildings, industrial sites, and million-dollar estates.

The firm’s approach is direct and personal. At the first consultation, attorneys listen to your goals. They build a legal roadmap designed around your situation, then they go to work. Whether you need to force a sale, negotiate a buyout, or go to trial, the team knows how to get results. Offices in Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Sacramento, and Orange County mean the firm can serve clients in every major California market.

Time matters when you’re stuck in a co-ownership dispute. Under California Code of Civil Procedure §§ 872.010-874.240, every co-owner has the absolute right to seek partition. That right exists regardless of what the other owner wants. However, the process is complex. Without experienced legal counsel, it takes longer, costs more, and often ends with a worse outcome. Underwood Law Firm is there to change that.

Co-ownership problems don’t resolve themselves. The longer a dispute goes unaddressed, the more expensive it becomes. The Underwood Law Firm helps people move forward. It helps them escape bad real estate relationships and protect what they own. If you’re in a co-ownership dispute in California, don’t wait. The right legal team will help you get out of the fix.