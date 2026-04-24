The Combination of the ‘May Airdrop’ Benchmarking Hyperliquid and Global Professionals ‘GxB’, Securing Binance Liquidity, Aims for the Standard of Financial Platforms Beyond a Simple Exchange

Over the past few years, as the volatility of the virtual asset market has continued, the market has constantly evolved. According to GG56, the ‘Next Step’ that industry investors and VCs commonly pay attention to is clear. It is exactly the ‘expansion of the degree of freedom in asset management.’ Regarding the task of converting virtual assets in an exchange into immediate cash liquidity without complicated procedures, GxB is evaluated as building a new system for the global financial market through the structural solution of ‘integrating banks and exchanges.’

If 2025 was the era of Performance, the current 2026 is the era of ‘Integration.’ easing the boundary between virtual asset exchanges and traditional banks. And at the center of that flow is GxB, launched in Labuan, Malaysia. The unveiled GxB is closer to a project redesigning the global financial infrastructure, rather than just a simple new exchange. This project heralds the emergence of a ‘game changer’ that is bringing changes to the landscape of the global Top 3 exchanges in 2027.

Implementation of the “Bank Account-Based Exchange” Model

The core of why GxB is receiving attention is due to the market ripple effect of its integrated model combining a virtual asset exchange (GGEX) and digital banking (GGBank). When existing exchanges face connection issues with banks, GxB chose the method of integrating the bank and the exchange.

Based on the institutional environment of the Labuan Special Financial Zone in Malaysia, it has completed a structure where virtual assets and fiat currency circulate within the same platform. From the investor’s perspective, exchange assets essentially gain liquidity similar to bank deposits. This is the point where the analysis that GxB’s model will become a strong alternative when users choose a financial platform in 2026 gains persuasiveness.

Composition of Professionals and Securing Global Liquidity

Looking at the composition of the project, the most noticeable part is the professionalism of the team. Unlike most new exchanges that are technology-centric, the GxB project has formed its board of directors and core team with global experts in the fields of international finance, IT, and blockchain. This is interpreted as a strategic move focusing on ‘designing an institutional financial structure’ beyond simple technological implementation.

Furthermore, sharing the order book of the world’s No. 1 exchange, Binance, is a core element. It means starting by solving liquidity and security issues, which are the risks of new exchanges, at a global level. This can act as an indicator of trust regarding stability and trading depth for holders worldwide. Even compared to exchanges within the top 10 on CoinMarketCap, it is evaluated as a highly complete model in terms of human composition and stability.

May, Strategic Airdrop Outlook Following the Hyperliquid Case

One of the practical reasons the market is paying attention to GxB is the upcoming large-scale airdrop in May.

Considering the airdrop opportunity of ‘Hyperliquid,’ which had a great impact on the market in 2024, industry insiders are paying attention to GxB’s moves in May. This is because forecasts are emerging that it will have a scale comparable to Hyperliquid in terms of design.

Among the global crypto community and major VC founders, GxB is being mentioned as a “major anticipated project of 2026.” This airdrop is interpreted as an opportunity to become an early participant in the future financial structure, beyond a simple event.

Market Evaluation According to Changes in the Financial Environment in 2026

The history of finance has flowed in the direction of enhancing user convenience and safety. GxB’s attempt to ease the boundary between banks and exchanges seems to be an inevitable change in the market. The prediction that GxB is establishing itself as one of the platforms preferred by global blockchain users in 2026 is supported by indicators.

Investors looking for successful participation opportunities need to pay attention to the trend of 2026. Participating in the GxB community and joining the airdrop ranks is expected to be a method of preemptively responding to the upcoming changes in the financial environment.

About GG56

GG56 (Global Good 5 Oceans 6 Continents) is a specialized global fintech infrastructure company that connects digital assets and the real economy based on blockchain technology, and is the operator of the GxB platform.

Based in the Labuan Special Financial Zone in Malaysia, it operates the GxB (Global Exchange Bank) integrated platform combining a virtual asset exchange and digital banking, and provides innovative financial solutions that maximize the degree of freedom and security of asset management.

GxB Project Information & Community

Official Website: https://gg56.com

Contact: GG56 Media Team (media@gg56.world)

Telegram: t.me/GxBEnglishOfficial