Instagram Tests Instants App For One Time Photo Sharing In Select European Markets

Instagram is testing a new image-sharing app called “Instants,” introducing a format where users send photos that can be viewed only once and remain accessible for up to 24 hours, as the company confirmed to TechCrunch.

Limited Rollout And Availability

The Instants app is currently available in Spain and Italy, with support on both iOS and Android devices. Instagram stated that the feature has also been tested previously داخل the main app in certain regions, and users can choose between accessing Instants within Instagram or through the standalone application.

Core Features And Usage Design

Instants centers on quick photo capture through a single tap using the in-app camera. The app does not allow uploads from a user’s camera roll, and editing tools are largely absent. Users may add text to their photos, referred to as “instants,” but cannot modify images beyond that. The content disappears after being viewed once, while remaining accessible for up to 24 hours within the app.

Users can share these photos with mutual followers or a Close Friends list, with Instagram noting that these lists remain consistent across both the main app and the Instants app.

Focus On Ephemeral And Unedited Content

The design of Instants emphasizes unfiltered, real-time sharing, contrasting with the more curated content commonly associated with Instagram. The app draws on features seen in platforms such as Snapchat, Locket, and BeReal, which prioritize ephemeral communication and close social interactions.

Company Statement And Testing Approach

In a statement, Instagram said the test aims to provide users with low-pressure ways to connect with friends through casual photo and video sharing. The company added that it is experimenting with multiple versions of Instants and will evaluate user feedback to guide further development.

Context Within Instagram’s Product Evolution

Instagram began as a platform for sharing content among friends but has shifted over time toward a broader ecosystem that includes advertising and influencer-driven content. The introduction of Instants reflects efforts to support more immediate and personal sharing formats, while also aligning with features already present in Instagram Stories.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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