Noscroll Launches AI Bot That Monitors Social Feeds And Sends Personalized News Alerts By Text

New startup Noscroll has introduced an AI-powered bot that scans social media, news platforms, and online sources, then delivers curated updates via text messages when relevant events occur.

Concept And Functionality

Noscroll presents its service as a way to replace continuous scrolling with automated updates. The system acts as a bot that reads content across the web and filters information based on user preferences. Its core function centers on identifying relevant developments and delivering them directly, reducing the need to manually browse feeds.

X has the best information on the internet and the worst incentives & culture.



meet noscroll — the AI that doomscrolls it for you and texts you just the things that matter.



no feed. no brainrot. no ragebait. just signal.



try it for free → https://t.co/XqdExWR13j 🙅🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/EaHt2zfb7k — noscroll (@noscroll) April 21, 2026

Founder Background And Motivation

Nadav Hollander, previously chief technology officer at OpenSea, developed the product after leaving the company. Hollander said his experience using X highlighted both the value and drawbacks of constant engagement, describing it as informative yet culturally negative. His aim was to maintain access to timely information without remaining active on the platform.

Setup And Data Integration

Users begin by texting the Noscroll agent, which then provides a link to connect their X account. This connection allows the system to access signals such as likes, bookmarks, followed accounts, and content interactions. The bot relies on a mix of existing AI models running on proprietary infrastructure, with customized prompting shaping its responses and tone.

Content Sources And Customization

The system aggregates information from multiple sources beyond X, including news websites, blogs, Reddit, Hacker News, Substack, and research publications. Users can specify topics of interest or exclude certain subjects, and the bot generates a sample digest to reflect these preferences. Additional sources can also be manually recommended.

Delivery Format And Interaction

Noscroll sends curated digests via text at user-defined intervals, ranging from weekly summaries to multiple updates per day. Each digest includes links paired with short AI-generated summaries. Users can open links for full articles or interact with the bot through follow-up questions and discussions. The service also supports group chats and Telegram integration, with plans to expand to other messaging platforms.

Real Time Alerts And Learning Capabilities

The bot identifies breaking developments and sends immediate alerts when relevant events occur. Over time, it adapts to user behavior, refining the selection of topics and sources based on engagement patterns, according to the company.

Pricing And Availability

The service operates on a subscription model priced at $9.99 per month. New users receive a sample digest and a seven-day trial period before committing, with the option to cancel at any time. Hollander noted that pricing structures may change as the company tests different approaches.

Use Cases And Early Adoption

Although the product addresses users tracking fast-moving sectors such as artificial intelligence, its application extends to a wide range of interests. Users have applied it to niche topics including anime industry updates, local restaurant openings in Kyoto, job listings, and layoff tracking. Journalists have also used the tool to monitor local politics and events.

Hollander said the service has seen rapid adoption and has drawn interest from investors. He added that no decision has been made regarding potential funding or next steps, noting that he built the product alongside an open source developer known as @z0age on X.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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