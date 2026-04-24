Maxi Home Expands Selection Support for Cabinets, Sofas, and Beds to Empower Smarter Home Planning in Singapore

Maxi Home Furniture, a trusted one-stop home furniture and furnishing retailer in Singapore, has announced an expanded focus on selection support across cabinet, sofa, and bed categories. The initiative provides clearer category guidance, practical room-planning tools, and expert comparison assistance to help customers make more informed and confident furnishing decisions tailored to modern Singapore homes.

﻿﻿

In Singapore’s fast-paced property market, where HDB/BTO flats, condominiums, and landed properties demand smart space optimisation, homeowners are increasingly taking a research-driven approach to furniture purchases. Shoppers today compare not only aesthetics and price but also precise measurements, material durability, storage capacity, ease of maintenance, after-sales service, and how each piece integrates into daily routines. Maxi Home’s enhanced support addresses this shift by making it easier to evaluate cabinets, sofas, and beds in the context of real household needs across kitchen, living room, and bedroom spaces.

The renewed emphasis recognises that cabinet, sofa, and bed purchases often influence multiple rooms simultaneously. Kitchen or storage cabinet decisions affect workflow and surface coordination, living room sofa choices shape comfort and traffic flow, while bed selections determine sleep quality, storage potential, and overall bedroom balance. By strengthening guidance in these interconnected categories, Maxi Home helps customers move seamlessly from broad online searches to targeted, practical comparisons — both digitally and in-person at the showroom.

﻿﻿

Custom cabinets and built-in storage solutions form a cornerstone of the updated focus. Maxi Home specialises in tailor-made kitchen cabinets, feature walls, and wardrobe systems designed to maximise every inch of available space. Shoppers can now access detailed guidance on moisture-resistant finishes, hidden storage compartments, and seamless integration with existing layouts. These custom options are particularly popular among BTO homeowners and renovators seeking durable, clutter-free solutions that blend functionality with modern aesthetics in Japandi or Scandinavian styles.

In the living room category, sofas receive greater attention as one of the most visible and heavily used pieces in any home. Maxi Home’s expanded support includes comprehensive comparisons of fabric versus leather upholstery, recliner and slider mechanisms, sectional designs, and scale relative to room dimensions. Popular models currently highlighted include the Acacia Fabric Sofa, Adreliana Italian Fabric Sofa, and Alder Fabric Sofa collections, many of which feature water-repellent and pet-friendly materials ideal for family households. These sofas combine everyday comfort with stylish lines that coordinate effortlessly with TV consoles, coffee tables, and custom feature walls.

Bedroom comfort and functionality are equally prioritised, with a spotlight on bed frames that offer both style and practicality. Featured selections include the Rachelle Genuine Leather Storage Bed (Gas Lift) from $899 (save 35%), the Rachelle Genuine Leather Floating Bed Frame (With LED) from $749 (save 36%), and the Mancine Genuine Leather Storage Bed (Gas Lift) from $1,199. These premium pieces incorporate gas-lift storage, LED lighting, and durable genuine leather upholstery, allowing customers to pair them seamlessly with mattresses from the ongoing BTO Mattress Fair. Shoppers receive expert advice on frame height, storage volume, and how each design fits compact bedroom layouts while maintaining easy access and circulation space.

Many of these cabinet, sofa, and bed solutions are currently available under the extended Malaysia Frenzy Furniture Fair 10.0, offering attractive direct-from-factory discounts alongside free delivery and professional installation for orders above $300. This promotion makes high-quality, customisable furniture even more accessible during peak furnishing periods.

“Customers are taking more time to compare what truly suits their space, and cabinet, sofa, and bed purchases often shape how a home functions every day,” said a Maxi Home spokesperson. “By expanding selection support across these key categories, we help shoppers evaluate fit, storage, comfort, and long-term suitability with greater confidence — turning complex decisions into straightforward, enjoyable experiences.”

This initiative aligns with Maxi Home’s founding mission of solving common furniture-buying frustrations through direct factory sourcing, honest recommendations, and superior customisation. Founded in 2019 by a team with over 30 years of combined industry experience, the company eliminates middlemen to deliver better quality control and flexible solutions that suit every home type. The enhanced category guidance further reinforces the brand’s commitment to transparent pricing and customer-first service, ensuring shoppers feel supported at every stage — from initial research to final installation.

The approach is especially beneficial for first-time homeowners, growing families, and renovators who need furniture that adapts to evolving lifestyles. Whether planning a full home setup or targeted updates, customers can now leverage clearer online tools, detailed product specifications, and in-showroom consultations to visualise complete room solutions rather than isolated items. This reduces decision fatigue and minimises the risk of mismatched purchases.

Maxi Home also continues to invest in trust-building elements such as responsive after-sales support, clear warranty information, and reliable delivery timelines. These factors have become increasingly important as Singapore shoppers weigh the full ownership experience alongside the initial purchase.

Shoppers can explore the full range of cabinets, sofas, and beds at maxihome.com.sg or visit the spacious showroom at 5 Ubi Link, Maxi Home Building, Singapore 408548 (open daily 11:30 AM – 9:00 PM). There, they can view real-room displays, test products hands-on, and receive personalised advice on custom carpentry, space planning, and material coordination.

About Maxi Home Maxi Home is a trusted one-stop home furniture and furnishing retailer in Singapore, founded in 2019 by a team with over 30 years of combined industry experience. Operating with direct factory sourcing, the company eliminates middlemen to deliver honest pricing, superior quality control, and greater customisation flexibility.

Guided by its mission to provide essential home furnishing solutions in one place, Maxi Home creates stylish, functional, and comfortable spaces for HDB/BTO flats, condominiums, and landed properties. The company specialises in thoughtfully designed furniture and custom built-in carpentry solutions that maximise space while suiting modern Singapore lifestyles.

Maxi Home operates a spacious showroom at 5 Ubi Link, Maxi Home Building, Singapore 408548 (open daily 11:30 AM – 9:00 PM). Customers can experience furniture in real room settings and receive expert guidance from selection to delivery and installation (free for orders above $300).

The extensive product range spans all major categories, including Living Room Furniture, Bedroom Furniture, Mattresses & Bedding, Dining Room Furniture, Study/Office, and full custom carpentry solutions. All pieces are available in trending styles such as Japandi, Scandinavian, Contemporary, and Mid-Century.