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Sierra Acquires French Startup Fragment As It Expands AI Agent Development And Deal Activity

ByJolyen

Apr 24, 2026

Sierra Acquires French Startup Fragment As It Expands AI Agent Development And Deal Activity

Sierra has acquired Fragment, adding a Y Combinator-backed company focused on integrating artificial intelligence into business workflows, as the firm continues a series of recent acquisitions.

Acquisition Details And Team Integration

Sierra announced the deal on Thursday, confirming that Fragment co-founders Olivier Moindrot and Guillaume Genthial will join its team. In a blog post, Sierra co-founders Bret Taylor and Clay Bavor stated that the two founders will contribute to expanding the company’s agent development efforts in France. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. According to PitchBook, Fragment previously raised about $2 million in seed funding.

Third Acquisition In Recent Weeks

The purchase marks Sierra’s third publicly announced acquisition. In late March, the company acquired Opera Tech, an enterprise AI solutions provider based in Japan, along with Receptive AI, a company focused on voice-based agents. Both deals were disclosed during the same period.

Company Background And Leadership

Taylor, who also serves as chairman of OpenAI, co-founded Sierra with Bavor after stepping down as co-chief executive of Salesforce in early 2023. The company focuses on developing AI-driven customer service agents for enterprise use.

Funding, Valuation, And Customer Base

Sierra reports that it has raised more than $630 million in total funding from investors including Sequoia Capital and Benchmark, reaching a valuation of $10 billion. Its customer base includes companies such as Casper, Clear, and Brex.

Featured image credits: Katelyn Tucker Photography 2024 via Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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