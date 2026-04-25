US Soldier Charged Over Classified Information Use In Bets On Maduro Capture Operation

A U.S. special forces soldier has been charged after authorities said he used classified information from a military operation targeting Nicolás Maduro to place bets before the outcome became public, generating more than $400,000 in profit.

Charges And Arrest Details

Gannon Ken Van Dyke, an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg, was arrested and charged by the US Department of Justice. Prosecutors allege he used sensitive, nonpublic information tied to a military mission to inform his trades. Officials described the conduct as insider trading and a violation of federal law.

Van Dyke faces multiple charges, including unlawful use of confidential government information, theft of nonpublic information, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and unlawful monetary transactions.

Connection To Military Operation

Authorities said Van Dyke was involved in the planning and execution of Operation Absolute Resolve, the mission that resulted in Maduro’s capture during a night raid in Caracas on January 3. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were taken to New York to face allegations related to weapons and drug offences, which they deny.

Federal prosecutors said Van Dyke had access to classified details about the operation for several weeks leading up to the raid and used that information to guide his actions.

Timeline Of Bets And Profits

According to court filings, Van Dyke created an account in late December 2025 and placed a series of wagers between December 27 and early January. He reportedly made around 13 bets totaling roughly $33,000 on outcomes tied to U.S. military involvement in Venezuela and Maduro’s removal from power.

These bets proved accurate following the operation, resulting in profits exceeding $400,000.

Use Of Confidential Information And Agreements

Prosecutors stated that Van Dyke had signed nondisclosure agreements prohibiting him from revealing or using classified information related to military operations. Authorities allege he violated these obligations by using insider knowledge for financial gain.

Officials emphasized that members of the military are entrusted with sensitive information strictly for operational purposes and are not permitted to use it for personal benefit.

Platform Response And Regulatory Action

The platform used for the wagers said it identified suspicious activity and referred the matter to authorities, cooperating with the investigation. Federal regulators, including the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, have also filed a parallel complaint alleging insider trading tied to the activity.

Statements From Officials

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said individuals with access to classified information are prohibited from using it for personal financial gain, noting that existing laws apply regardless of the platform involved.

Jay Clayton added that such platforms cannot be used to exploit confidential or classified information.

Additional Context And Reaction

Asked about the case during an unrelated event, Donald Trump said he was not previously aware of the situation but indicated he would review it. He also raised concerns about the broader growth of prediction-based platforms.

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