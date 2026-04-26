Bank Of England Warns Global Stock Markets May Fall As Risks Outpace Current Valuations

The Bank of England has signaled expectations of a potential global stock market decline, with deputy governor Sarah Breeden stating that current asset prices do not reflect the scale of risks facing the global economy.

Concerns Over Market Valuations

Breeden said that markets are at or near record highs despite multiple underlying risks, adding that an adjustment is likely at some point. She did not specify timing or magnitude but highlighted concerns about investor complacency toward economic and financial pressures.

Her remarks are notable given the typically cautious tone of central bank officials when discussing market movements.

Multiple Risks Identified

Breeden pointed to the possibility of several risks materializing simultaneously, including a major macroeconomic shock, a loss of confidence in private credit markets, and a reassessment of valuations linked to artificial intelligence investments.

She said the interaction of these risks could create broader instability, raising questions about whether financial systems are prepared for such a scenario.

Impact Of Market Declines On Economy

A decline in stock markets can affect household wealth, potentially reducing consumer spending. It may also limit companies’ ability to raise capital, leading to reduced investment and hiring. Falling markets can further weaken business and consumer confidence.

US Market Performance And AI Investment

The United States stock market, which includes many of the world’s largest companies, has recently reached record highs. This performance has continued despite warnings from the International Energy Agency about a major global energy shock.

Technology companies have committed significant capital to artificial intelligence infrastructure. Bill Gates described the scale of investment as intense, with comparisons drawn to the late 1990s dotcom period. Jensen Huang has rejected such comparisons, maintaining confidence in current developments.

Private Credit And Financial System Risks

Breeden highlighted the expansion of private credit markets, often referred to as shadow banking, as a key concern. These funds have grown to approximately $2.5 trillion over the past 15 to 20 years and have recently faced losses, with some restricting investor withdrawals.

She said the sector has not yet been tested during a large-scale market downturn and warned that a credit disruption could emerge outside traditional banking systems.

UK Market Context

The UK’s FTSE 100 is also trading near record levels, within about 5% of its all-time high, though it lacks the concentration of large AI firms seen in U.S. markets.

Analyst Perspective

Russ Mould said it is uncommon for a Bank of England official to explicitly warn about a potential market pullback. He noted that while the risks identified by Breeden have been recognized by investors, markets have remained resilient, suggesting confidence that potential disruptions can be contained.

Focus On Financial Stability

Breeden emphasized that her role is not to predict market timing but to ensure resilience within the financial system. She said the Bank is monitoring how potential price adjustments could unfold and how they might affect the broader economy.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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