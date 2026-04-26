Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s Viral Manifesto Draws Scrutiny As Company Expands Government Contracts

A viral post by Alex Karp outlining views on culture, military power, and artificial intelligence has intensified scrutiny of Palantir as it deepens its involvement with government institutions in the United Kingdom and beyond.

Viral Post And Core Positions

Karp’s 22-point post on X has attracted more than 30 million views. The post reflects themes from a 2025 book co-authored with Nicholas Zamiska, presenting arguments around national service, cultural hierarchy, and the role of advanced technology in maintaining state power.

Karp wrote that some cultures produce progress while others are “regressive,” and criticized what he described as reluctance in Western societies to define national identity. He also argued that military strength, supported by artificial intelligence, is essential for protecting democratic systems, and suggested that nuclear deterrence is being replaced by AI-based deterrence.

Policy Views And Historical References

The post includes support for universal national service and criticism of post-World War Two disarmament policies affecting Germany and Japan, which Karp described as excessive. He linked these positions to current geopolitical pressures, including European security concerns.

Karp also defended the development of AI-enabled weapons and criticized public debate that, in his view, slows adoption of technologies with national security implications.

Company Role In Public Sector Systems

Palantir’s influence extends through contracts with multiple public bodies. In the UK, the company works with the National Health Service, the Ministry of Defence, the Financial Conduct Authority, and several police forces. Its £300 million contract to build a data platform for the NHS has drawn sustained debate.

The company describes its technology as enabling integration and analysis of large datasets, allowing organizations to connect and interpret complex information systems.

Healthcare And Data Platform Debate

The NHS contract has faced opposition from groups including the British Medical Association. Tom Bartlett said the company’s systems address longstanding data challenges within the health service. Critics, however, argue that the partnership raises concerns about governance and accountability.

Louis Mosley recently responded publicly to criticism published in the British Medical Journal, highlighting ongoing disagreement over the role of the company in healthcare infrastructure.

Military Contracts And Technology Use

Palantir also operates as a defence contractor, providing AI-based systems used by NATO, Ukraine, and the United States. In the UK, the Ministry of Defence has signed a £240 million contract for systems designed to support operational decision-making, including targeting processes.

The company employs around 950 people in the UK, representing approximately 17% of its global workforce.

Criticism From Academics And Advocacy Groups

Shannon Vallor said the growing influence of technology executives in public systems raises concerns about accountability. Critics have also referenced Palantir’s work with immigration enforcement and military partners.

Rhiannon Mihranian Osborne argued that continued partnerships with the company connect public institutions to its broader activities, including defence applications. Medact has organized campaigns opposing Palantir’s involvement in the NHS.

Political And Industry Context

Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel has been associated with political activity in the United States, while Karp has supported candidates across parties. The company identifies itself as holding positions that may not align with conventional political categories.

Wes Streeting has defended the use of Palantir technology in healthcare while expressing disagreement with statements made by company leadership.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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