Warner Bros Discovery Shareholders Approve $111 Billion Paramount Takeover Pending Regulatory Review

Shareholders of Warner Bros Discovery have approved a $111 billion takeover by Paramount, advancing a deal that would combine major entertainment and news assets under a single ownership structure, subject to regulatory clearance.

Deal Scope And Combined Assets

The transaction would place Warner Bros’ portfolio under Paramount Skydance, including franchises such as Harry Potter and Game of Thrones, along with networks like CNN. The combined entity would also integrate streaming and broadcast operations, expanding Paramount’s existing holdings, which include CBS, Nickelodeon, and Comedy Central.

If approved, the deal would also fold HBO Max subscribers into Paramount’s portfolio and transfer ownership of channels such as the Food Network and the Discovery Channel, along with sports programming assets.

Regulatory Review And Timeline

The takeover requires approval from the U.S. Department of Justice and European competition authorities. Paramount said it expects the process to conclude by September, depending on regulatory decisions. Analysts indicate that scrutiny from European regulators may play a significant role in shaping the final terms and timing.

Background And Bidding Process

The approval follows a competitive bidding period in which Netflix previously submitted an offer for Warner Bros but later withdrew. Paramount then presented a higher bid, supported by Larry Ellison and led by David Ellison.

Leadership Statements And Strategic Positioning

Warner Bros chair Samuel DiPiazza said the combined company would expand consumer choice and support the global creative community, adding that the deal is intended to unlock the value of Warner Bros’ content portfolio.

Political And Public Response

The proposed takeover has drawn attention from political figures and industry groups. Donald Trump has previously criticized CNN and suggested the network should be sold in any acquisition scenario. Demonstrations have been organized around the deal, including planned protests involving Mark Ruffalo, with concerns raised about editorial independence under new ownership.

Industry Concerns And Opposition

More than 1,400 actors and filmmakers, including Emma Thompson, Ben Stiller, and Javier Bardem, signed a letter opposing the merger. The group stated that consolidation could reduce opportunities for creators, affect employment across production, and limit audience choice.

Paramount responded by stating it intends to maintain support for creators and expand opportunities for content distribution.

Regulatory Debate And Market Outlook

Elizabeth Warren described the deal as a potential antitrust concern and indicated that state attorneys general may seek to challenge it. In contrast, Mike Proulx said U.S. regulators are likely to approve the deal, with greater pressure expected from European authorities assessing market impact.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.