50 kV Isolation, CMTI Above 400 kV/µs: DECO Mass Produces mmWave Wireless Isolation Chips Targeting AI Power Infrastructure

On April 25, at the AI PowerDC Innovation Technology International Leaders Forum held in Shenzhen, DECO Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (“DECO”), a global leader in ultra-short-range mmWave chip design, presented its world-first mmWave Wireless Isolation Technology in depth. Defined by high speed, high switching frequency, high isolation voltage, and low latency, the technology is designed for a wide range of applications, including solid-state transformers for AI data centers, consumer charging systems, industrial power supplies, and automotive electronics. It introduces a new technical path for isolation communication and drive in power systems. DECO’s related isolation products have now entered mass production.

DECO’s mmWave Wireless Isolation Technology uses mmWave signals to transmit data across electrically isolated domains. Compared with conventional optocoupler-, capacitive-, and magnetic-coupling solutions, it can deliver isolation voltage exceeding 50 kV, support switching frequencies of 1–2 MHz—5 to 10 times higher than traditional approaches—and achieve transmission distances of up to 30 cm. Built on this core technology, DECO has developed a complete product portfolio covering communication isolation, gate-drive isolation, multi-channel data transmission, and auxiliary power supply solutions.

In AI computing infrastructure, the solid-state transformer is a key device for converting 13.8 kV AC from the grid into 800 V DC for downstream power architecture. Its market is projected to reach RMB 57 billion by 2030. Conventional solutions typically rely on fiber-optic isolation communication, with each power module requiring two optical transceiver modules, resulting in greater system complexity. To address this challenge, DECO has introduced an ultra-high-voltage mmWave wireless isolation communication solution. With only a single cable connected to the mmWave wireless isolation module, each power module can enable bidirectional serial signal passthrough, allowing one module to replace two optical modules. DECO also provides wireless isolated gate driver and auxiliary power solutions, supporting both single-switch and half-bridge drive configurations, while integrating a 5 W auxiliary power supply for independent high-side power delivery. For three-stage solid-state transformer architectures, DECO’s mmWave multi-channel wireless isolation modules support 26 data channels on both the transmitter and receiver sides, opening up new design flexibility for power-module driver boards.

In industrial electronics, for high-voltage applications such as inverters and energy storage converters, DECO’s mmWave multi-channel wireless isolation modules also support 26 data channels on both transmitting and receiving ends. Users can flexibly adjust module spacing and select different insulating materials based on isolation voltage requirements, improving communication reliability while significantly reducing system cost. Based on the same technology platform, DECO also offers isolation chip solutions for automotive electronics, helping new energy vehicles upgrade their electrical architectures toward higher switching frequencies, higher data rates, and higher withstand voltage capability.

In its forum remarks, DECO noted that the buildout trend in AI computing infrastructure over the next five years is clear, and that solid-state transformers will be a key enabling device for improving power efficiency in AI data centers. As mmWave wireless isolation technology continues to mature and iterate, DECO is positioned to provide high-voltage, high-frequency power systems with a new wireless isolation path that eliminates the need for fiber optics while offering a simpler and more reliable system architecture. The company believes this approach can help the industry move beyond the limitations of conventional solutions and advance toward higher frequency, higher withstand voltage, and higher reliability.

For more information, or to inquire about samples and technical solutions, please contact: sales@decosemi.com .