Proxima Fusion Advances Stellarator Approach As Competition Intensifies In Global Fusion Race

Proxima Fusion is pursuing a complex stellarator-based nuclear fusion system, positioning its technology as an alternative to more widely used designs, while competing with dozens of global projects aiming to produce viable fusion power.

Fusion Challenge And Scientific Context

Nuclear fusion involves combining hydrogen nuclei, typically isotopes such as tritium and deuterium, to release large amounts of energy. The process powers the Sun, where gravitational forces sustain the reaction. On Earth, achieving fusion requires extremely high temperatures that turn fuel into plasma, which must then be controlled using advanced magnetic systems.

Scientists and engineers working in fusion aim to produce abundant, low-emission electricity, though a functioning commercial power station remains under development.

Stellarator Design And Technical Approach

Unlike the more common tokamak design, which uses a doughnut-shaped structure, Proxima is developing a stellarator, a system with a more complex geometry featuring twisted magnetic configurations. According to Francesco Sciortino, this design is more difficult to build but may offer improved plasma stability once operational.

He described the stellarator as challenging to design and manufacture but potentially simpler to operate, comparing it to a machine that, once completed, requires less active control.

Alpha Project And Research Foundations

Proxima’s primary project, Alpha, builds on research conducted at the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics, particularly its W7-X stellarator. The goal of Alpha is to produce more energy than it consumes, with insights from the system expected to inform the development of a future fusion power plant known as Stellaris.

Funding And Development Timeline

The company has secured €400 million in funding from the Bavarian state government and is seeking additional investment exceeding $1 billion from Germany’s federal government, with a decision expected next year. Development timelines remain tight, with Proxima aiming to bring Alpha online faster than previous projects, which have taken over a decade.

Engineering Challenges And Manufacturing Focus

A key challenge lies in producing the highly complex magnetic coils required for the stellarator. These components involve intricate shapes and require precision machining using specialized materials. Sciortino highlighted concerns around scaling production speed and reducing costs to make the system commercially viable.

Germany’s manufacturing base, including a large workforce skilled in CNC machining, is expected to support these efforts. A prototype magnetic coil is currently under construction and is scheduled for testing next year. The full system will require 40 such coils, with a dedicated magnet factory in early development.

Global Competition And Alternative Approaches

The fusion sector includes at least 53 active projects, according to the Fusion Industry Association. One competing approach is the tokamak design, used by projects such as STEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production) in the United Kingdom.

Ryan Ramsey noted that tokamaks benefit from decades of experimental work and simpler magnetic configurations, which can lower manufacturing complexity and costs while supporting plasma performance closer to requirements for power generation.

Industry Outlook And Development Pathways

Proxima’s development timeline includes scaling magnet production by 2028 and 2029 to meet system requirements. The company is also working with suppliers across Europe, reflecting a regional manufacturing network supporting fusion development.

Ramsey stated that fusion research has progressed beyond theoretical work, with multiple approaches advancing simultaneously. He emphasized that the focus is shifting toward identifying which designs can deliver operational power plants, rather than evaluating concepts in isolation.

Featured image credits: sustainability-directory.com

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