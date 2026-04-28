Esteller.sg Strengthens Living Room Planning in Singapore with Premium Italian Design Sofas and Flexible Seating Solutions, Delivering Modular Versatility, Unparalleled Comfort, Pet-Friendly Innovation, and Expert Guidance In The Furniture Industry

Esteller Furnishings Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based retailer renowned for carrying premium Italian design furniture, today announced a strengthened focus on living room planning. This enhanced emphasis highlights its curated collection of sofas, sofa beds, recliners, and flexible seating options, making it easier for design-conscious homeowners to compare comfort, layout fit, long-term durability, and everyday practicality in one seamless experience.

The initiative directly responds to evolving furniture shopping trends in Singapore, where homeowners are increasingly research-driven. Buyers meticulously review dimensions, upholstery quality, material performance, and real-world functionality before committing — especially for living room seating that serves as the heart of the home. Esteller’s deeper investment in this category empowers shoppers to make confident decisions that balance Italian design elegance with the practical realities of modern Singapore living, from compact BTO flats to spacious condominiums.

“Living rooms are where families connect, guests gather, and daily life unfolds,” said a spokesperson for Esteller. “Our stronger focus on Italian design sofas and flexible seating reflects what Singapore homeowners truly need: pieces that look refined, feel exceptionally comfortable, and adapt effortlessly to changing lifestyles. Whether it’s a modular sofa for open-concept spaces or a convertible sofa bed for multi-use rooms, we’re making premium Italian design furniture more accessible and understandable than ever.”

Italian design furniture has long been celebrated for its masterful balance of form, function, and timeless sophistication. Esteller brings this heritage to Singapore through thoughtfully selected living room pieces that embody clean architectural lines, premium craftsmanship, and intelligent features tailored for local homes. The brand’s living room collections draw inspiration from Milan’s design ethos — emphasizing proportion, versatility, and enduring quality — while addressing Singapore-specific challenges like limited space, humid climates, multi-generational households, and the desire for pet-friendly, easy-care solutions.

Central to the expanded offering is a wide range of sofas that cater to diverse seating needs. The standout Cloude Modular Chenille Fabric Sofa ($1,730) features a highly adaptable modular design, luxurious chenille upholstery that is both pet-friendly and water-repellent, and clean lines that align perfectly with Japandi, minimalist, Scandinavian, or modern-contemporary interiors. Its flexible configuration options make it ideal for reshaping living areas as family needs evolve.

The Cotton Fabric Sofa ($2,380) adds practical luxury with built-in USB chargers, pet-friendly fabric, and a soft-yet-supportive feel that invites relaxation after long workdays. For those seeking instant comfort, the Gillian Fabric Recliner Armchair Sofa ($999) delivers smooth reclining action and premium fabric upholstery in a compact footprint suited to smaller urban living rooms.

Flexible seating takes centre stage with the Kentdale Fabric Sofa Bed (now available at a special promotional price). This versatile piece transforms effortlessly from a stylish sofa into a comfortable guest bed, complete with water-repellent and pet-friendly fabric — perfect for homes where the living room doubles as a guest space, home office, or family multi-zone. Shoppers can explore 1-seater, 2-seater, 3-seater, 4-seater, and L-shaped sectional options, all designed with Italian-inspired proportions that maintain visual balance while maximising room flow.

Esteller’s approach goes beyond isolated product selection by supporting comprehensive living room planning. The brand recognises that sofa choices influence everything around them — from coffee table placement and media console positioning to overall circulation and room ambience. By enhancing category visibility and room-based guidance on esteller.sg, customers can now more easily visualise complete layouts, compare seat depth, back support, opening mechanisms (for sofa beds), and how pieces coordinate with existing décor.

The flagship showroom at 604 Sembawang Road, #01-18 Sembawang Shopping Centre plays a vital role in this enhanced planning experience. Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm (excluding public holidays), the space invites customers to test comfort levels in person, feel premium Italian-inspired fabrics, assess scale in realistic settings, and receive complimentary expert design advice. This hybrid online-to-showroom journey is especially valuable for living room purchases, where touch, sit, and compare elements are essential for confident buying.

All Esteller sofas and flexible seating solutions are backed by a solid 3-year warranty, reflecting the brand’s commitment to long-term quality. Customers enjoy free delivery on orders above SGD 500 (with additional free shipping on first orders over SGD 800), plus a straightforward 30-day return policy. These customer-centric perks, combined with ongoing promotions, make premium Italian design furniture more attainable without compromising on the refined craftsmanship and practical innovations that define the Esteller experience.

This renewed focus on living room seating aligns with broader 2026 trends in Singapore’s furniture market. Homeowners are shifting away from trend-driven purchases toward meaningful investments in comfort, adaptability, and multi-functional design. Modular sofas, convertible sofa beds, and recliners that support both daily routines and occasional hosting are in high demand as living spaces continue to serve multiple purposes in urban homes.

Esteller’s strategy also strengthens trust signals that matter most to Singapore shoppers — transparent product information, local after-sales support, genuine customer reviews, and accessible store presence. Whether starting with a broad search for “sofas Singapore” or “Italian design furniture Singapore,” or narrowing down to specific needs like “sofa bed” or “modular sofa,” the brand provides clear pathways that simplify the journey from inspiration to installation.

“Our goal is to make living room planning feel intuitive and inspiring,” the spokesperson added. “Customers no longer want to buy a sofa in isolation — they want to create cohesive, functional spaces that enhance everyday living. From the modular flexibility of the Cloude to the convertible convenience of the Kentdale Sofa Bed, Esteller’s Italian design collections deliver comfort, style, and practicality in perfect harmony. We’re here to support homeowners at every step, helping them design living rooms that feel as beautiful as they are livable for years to come.”

This strategic direction further cements Esteller’s position as the go-to destination for premium Italian design furniture in Singapore — pieces that elevate living rooms while simplifying the decision-making process for busy modern families.

About Esteller.sg Italian Furniture

Esteller Furnishings Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based retailer specializing in premium Italian design high end furniture for modern living, dining, and bedroom spaces. Committed to bringing the timeless elegance, refined craftsmanship, and innovative spirit of Italian design to local homes, Esteller offers carefully curated collections featuring pet-friendly and water-repellent materials, smart modular versatility, flexible seating solutions, and outstanding local support. Tailored for Singapore’s BTOs, condominiums, and urban lifestyles, the brand blends Milan-inspired aesthetics with practical solutions that enhance daily living. Explore the full range of Italian design sofas and living room furniture online at https://esteller.sg or visit the Sembawang showroom for expert consultations and in-person viewing.