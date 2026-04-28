Esteller Strengthens Access to Premium Italian Design Furniture in Singapore with Expanded Focus on Living Room and Bedroom Solutions, Bringing Timeless Milan-Inspired Elegance, Smart Storage Innovations, and Expert Guidance

Esteller Furnishings Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based luxury furniture retailer renowned for carrying premium Italian design furniture, today announced a strengthened commitment to enhancing access to its curated living room and bedroom collections. This strategic focus delivers authentic Italian design excellence — characterized by refined craftsmanship, clean architectural lines, and effortless sophistication — while addressing the practical needs of Singapore homeowners seeking elevated yet functional spaces.

The initiative responds directly to growing demand among design-conscious Singaporeans who seek furniture that embodies the heritage of Italian design. From the sleek minimalism of Milan fashion weeks to the enduring legacy of Italian artisans, Esteller brings these influences home, offering pieces that combine artistic beauty with intelligent engineering tailored for local lifestyles. By deepening its emphasis on living room and bedroom categories, Esteller makes it easier for buyers to discover, evaluate, and invest in Italian design furniture that transforms everyday living into a more luxurious, harmonious experience.

“Esteller has always been defined by its dedication to authentic Italian design furniture,” said a spokesperson for the brand. “Living rooms and bedrooms are where Italian elegance meets real-life comfort — they are the spaces where families gather, unwind, and recharge. Our enhanced focus ensures customers can access thoughtfully selected Italian design pieces that deliver both visual drama and practical performance, whether they are furnishing a compact BTO flat or a spacious condominium.”

The living room category, long a cornerstone of Italian design philosophy, receives renewed prominence at Esteller. Drawing inspiration from Italian masters of form and function, the collection features modular sofas, recliners, sofa beds, coffee tables, sideboards, and TV consoles that exemplify quiet luxury. Signature pieces such as the Cloude Modular Chenille Fabric Sofa showcase pet-friendly, water-repellent upholstery with flexible configurations ideal for Singapore’s multi-generational or open-concept homes. The Cotton Fabric Sofa integrates discreet USB chargers, while the Gillian Fabric Recliner Armchair and the promoted Kentdale Fabric Sofa Bed (now $999 from $1,199) offer versatile comfort wrapped in premium fabrics that echo the tactile sophistication found in Italian design studios.

These living room selections reflect core Italian design principles: proportion, balance, and enduring quality. Shoppers can now more seamlessly explore how these pieces coordinate across layouts common in Singapore homes, comparing materials, scale, and finishes that maintain their refined appearance even under daily use and humid tropical conditions.

In the bedroom, Esteller elevates restful sanctuaries with Italian design furniture that prioritizes both aesthetic grace and intelligent storage solutions. The expanded range includes bed frames, storage beds, wardrobes, chests of drawers, and dressing tables crafted with the same attention to detail that defines Italian design heritage. Standout models include the Bondi Boucle Fabric Storage Bed (promotional pricing at $999 from $1,399), the Rachelle Genuine Leather Storage Bed with gas-lift mechanism (now $899 from $1,299), the Mancine Genuine Leather Storage Bed, and floating designs featuring integrated LED lighting such as the Delane and Mancine collections. These beds capture the essence of Italian elegance — sculptural silhouettes, premium leather and boucle finishes, and hidden functionality — while solving Singapore-specific challenges like limited floor space and the need for organized, clutter-free environments.

Complementing the beds is Esteller’s comprehensive mattress selection, spanning Bonnell Spring, Pocketed Spring, Latex, and Memory Foam technologies across multiple firmness levels. Every piece in the bedroom collection is designed to create “dolce calm” — the sweet, restful calm that Italian design has long celebrated in private spaces.

Esteller’s approach supports the complete customer journey, recognizing that many Singapore shoppers begin with broad searches for “Italian design furniture Singapore” or “furniture shop Singapore” before refining their focus to living room or bedroom solutions. The brand has refined its online platform at esteller.sg and its physical showroom experience to offer clearer category navigation, in-depth specifications on dimensions and materials, and practical room-planning advice that highlights how Italian design principles adapt beautifully to local homes.

The flagship showroom at 604 Sembawang Road, #01-18 Sembawang Shopping Centre remains central to this enhanced accessibility. Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm (excluding public holidays), the space allows customers to experience the true quality of Italian design furniture firsthand — touching luxurious fabrics, testing comfort, assessing scale in realistic settings, and receiving complimentary expert guidance. This hybrid model is especially valuable as buyers increasingly prioritize trust signals such as local after-sales support, product transparency, and the ability to compare premium options before purchase.

All Esteller furniture carries a robust 3-year warranty, with free delivery on orders above SGD 500 (and additional free shipping on first orders over SGD 800), plus a straightforward 30-day return policy. Ongoing promotions on new arrivals further make authentic Italian design furniture more attainable for Singapore homeowners without compromising on the brand’s signature standards of excellence.

This renewed focus aligns with 2026 market trends in Singapore, where demand continues to rise for furniture that merges global design sophistication with local practicality. Homeowners are moving beyond fleeting trends toward meaningful investments in comfort, adaptability, and timeless style — qualities that lie at the heart of Italian design. Through its living room and bedroom emphasis, Esteller empowers customers to create homes that feel both artistically inspired and deeply livable.

“Our mission is to make premium Italian design furniture accessible, understandable, and inspiring,” the spokesperson added. “Whether you are starting fresh in a new BTO, refreshing a condominium, or simply elevating key living and sleeping spaces, Esteller provides the authentic Italian design collections, practical innovations, and personalized support needed to turn your vision into a beautifully realized home that endures for years to come.”

This strategic direction solidifies Esteller’s position as the preferred destination for those seeking premium furniture singapore — pieces that deliver lasting elegance, intelligent functionality, and exceptional everyday comfort.

About Esteller.sg Italian Design Furniture

Esteller Furnishings Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based luxury furniture shop singapore specializing in premium Italian design furniture for modern living, dining, and bedroom spaces. Committed to bringing the timeless elegance, refined craftsmanship, and innovative spirit of Italian design to local homes, Esteller offers carefully curated collections featuring pet-friendly and water-repellent materials, smart storage solutions, modular versatility, and outstanding local support. Tailored for Singapore’s BTOs, condominiums, and urban lifestyles, the brand blends Milan-inspired aesthetics with practical solutions that enhance daily living. Explore the full range of Italian design furniture online at https://esteller.sg or visit the Sembawang showroom for expert consultations and in-person viewing.