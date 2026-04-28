Lighting New York Partners with Homes For Our Troops for Week-Long Campaign Supporting Post-9/11 Veterans

Lighting New York, a leading online destination for premium lighting and home décor, is proud to announce a week-long partnership with Homes For Our Troops, the national nonprofit dedicated to building and donating specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans.

The campaign coincides with Military Appreciation Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the service and sacrifice of the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Throughout the week-long event, Lighting New York will spotlight the mission of Homes For Our Troops while inviting customers to participate through a special promotional campaign across its online storefront. The company also aims to surpass the total raised during its initial partnership with the organization.

“We are deeply grateful to Lighting New York for their commitment to our mission of building and donating specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans and their families,” says HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General, USA (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. “Their Veterans Day campaign made a meaningful impact, raising more than $5,000 to support our efforts. Their ongoing support helps ensure that more injured Veterans receive the homes they need and deserve.”

Homes For Our Troops has built and donated hundreds of specially adapted homes across the country. Each home is designed to restore independence and improve quality of life for Veterans living with life-altering service-connected injuries.

“This partnership represents an opportunity for our team and our customers to support a mission that truly changes lives,” said Jared Fitterman, Director of eCommerce. “Military Appreciation Month is a meaningful time to recognize the sacrifices of our Veterans, and we’re proud to stand alongside Homes For Our Troops while building on the impact of our previous campaign.”

The initiative will run across Lighting New York’s digital platforms, combining special promotional opportunities with awareness efforts designed to encourage the company’s nationwide community of homeowners and design professionals to support the organization’s mission.