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Rozee Digital Helps Health and Beauty Brand Scale from $300K to $2M Per Month With Creative Strategy

ByEthan Lin

Apr 29, 2026

Rozee Digital, a leading ecommerce marketing agency based in the United Kingdom, has helped a health and beauty ecommerce brand scale monthly revenue from $300,000 to more than $2 million through a structured paid advertising and conversion optimisation strategy.

Founded by ecommerce growth strategist Tom Rozee, Rozee Digital specialises in helping established Shopify and direct-to-consumer brands grow through data-driven paid advertising campaigns across platforms, including Meta, Google Ads, Pinterest, and TikTok.

The growth was achieved through a combination of high-volume creative testing, improved landing page conversion rates, and a full-funnel advertising strategy designed to increase new customer acquisition while maintaining profitable return on ad spend.

To identify the most effective messaging and offers, Rozee Digital implemented a high-velocity creative testing framework. Each week, the team produced more than 100 static advertisements and over 50 video creatives, testing multiple angles, customer personas, emotional drivers, and buying motivations across different stages of the customer journey.

Rather than sending all traffic to a single product page, the agency aligned ad messaging with tailored landing experiences. Traffic was directed to a mix of optimised product pages, advertorials, educational listicles, and homepage funnels depending on the user’s intent.

By matching the message in the advertisement with the most relevant landing page experience, Rozee Digital was able to significantly improve conversion rates and scale advertising spend profitably.

“Scaling ecommerce brands today requires much more than simply increasing ad budgets,” said Tom Rozee, founder of Rozee Digital. “The key is aligning creative strategy, landing pages, and media buying into one system so the customer journey feels consistent from the first ad impression through to purchase.”

Rozee Digital works with ecommerce brands across industries, including fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and consumer products, helping companies scale paid advertising while maintaining strong profitability metrics.

The agency focuses on combining creative strategy, performance media buying, and conversion-focused landing page optimisation to help established ecommerce brands grow revenue sustainably.

More information about Rozee Digital’s ecommerce marketing services can be found at https://rozeedigital.com

For more information about Rozee Digital, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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