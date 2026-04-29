Elon Musk Testifies Rift With Larry Page Over AI Safety During OpenAI Lawsuit

Elon Musk told a court that a disagreement with Larry Page over artificial intelligence safety was a key factor behind his decision to help establish OpenAI.

Dispute Over AI Risk And Priorities

During testimony in his lawsuit involving OpenAI, Musk described a conversation in which he raised concerns about the potential for AI to pose an existential threat to humanity. He said Page responded that such an outcome would be acceptable if AI itself continued to exist, and referred to Musk as a “speciest” for prioritizing human survival.

Musk characterized that position as unacceptable and said it contributed to his motivation to pursue an alternative approach to AI development.

Breakdown Of Personal Relationship

The disagreement occurred within the context of a previously close relationship between the two figures. Musk and Page were known to have maintained a personal friendship, with frequent interaction and mutual professional respect.

According to Musk’s account, the relationship deteriorated further after he recruited Ilya Sutskever, then associated with Google, to join OpenAI in 2015. Musk said this move was viewed by Page as a breach of trust, after which communication between them ceased.

Context Of Testimony

The statements were made under oath as part of Musk’s legal action related to OpenAI. Similar accounts have been shared previously, including in coverage of Musk’s biography by Walter Isaacson, though this marked the first time the details were presented in court testimony.

Ongoing Perspective On Relationship

Musk has previously indicated interest in reconciling the relationship. In a 2023 interview with Lex Fridman, he said the two had been friends for an extended period and expressed openness to restoring contact.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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