Marlabs Appoints Transformation Leader Paige Piani as Chief Revenue Officer

Marlabs, a leading AI consulting and transformation provider, today announced the appointment of Paige Piani as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Piani will lead global revenue strategy, accelerate growth across key market segments, and deepen engagement with enterprise clients.

Piani brings more than 25 years of experience in technology consulting and enterprise services helping organizations modernize infrastructure, unify data, and apply AI in ways that improve outcomes and operational efficiency. She has held senior leadership roles at Cognizant, Encora Inc., EPAM Systems, and Publicis Sapient, where she led large-scale digital transformation initiatives for healthcare organizations and other enterprises.

“Paige brings an exceptional blend of strategic vision and operational excellence that is exactly what Marlabs needs as we accelerate our next phase of growth,” said Thomas Collins, Chief Executive Officer of Marlabs. “She brings deep domain expertise and a genuine understanding of enterprise challenges, which are necessary as our clients move from AI experimentation to real adoption.”

Piani will work closely with delivery, solutions, marketing, and client teams to strengthen Marlabs’ market approach and ensure that AI initiatives are tied to measurable business results.

“Marlabs has the framework, the talent, and the client commitment to deliver outcomes that matter, such as faster time to value, lower risk, and AI that scales,” said Piani. “What drew me to Marlabs is their serious technical depth and a clear-eyed view of what it actually takes to deliver enterprise value with AI. I’m excited to help drive the next chapter of growth.”

Beyond her corporate leadership, Piani serves on the board of directors for Operation Delta Dog, a nonprofit organization that rescues shelter dogs and trains them to serve as assistance animals for veterans with PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injury. Piani has also completed executive education through the Harvard Business School (HBX) program.

About Marlabs

Marlabs is your trusted AI consulting and transformation partner with 30 years of experience solving modern challenges with a proven track record of delivering complex technology solutions to Fortune 500 clients across financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, telecom, media, technology, and other industries. Headquartered in New York with 11 office locations globally and employing over 2,200 AI, data, and digital solutions experts, Marlabs focuses on operationalizing AI as a core business capability, enabling organizations to move from experimentation to execution with solutions that deliver sustained, quantifiable value. To learn more about Marlabs visit the Web and LinkedIn.

###

All brand and product names used in this release are trade names, service marks, trademarks, or registered trademarks of their respective owners and use of such names does not imply any affiliation or endorsement.