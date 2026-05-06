One Test Drive Could Lead to a $2,200 Tropical Getaway at West Hills Autoplex This Memorial Day Weekend

This Memorial Day weekend, Haselwood Auto Group is bringing summer vibes early with its highly anticipated 2026 Beach Party event at West Hills Autoplex. Taking place May 22 through May 25, the event transforms the dealership campus into a destination for savings, giveaways, and one unforgettable grand prize: a $2,200 tropical getaway.

Built around a “Dream Vacation” theme, this year’s event gives every visitor the opportunity to enter and win a getaway package featuring a $1,200 airline gift card from Delta Air Lines and a $1,000 hotel and resort gift card from Marriott International. With no purchase required, the sweepstakes is designed to be accessible, engaging, and rewarding for anyone who stops by the Autoplex during the holiday weekend.

“This event is about creating an experience our community looks forward to every year,” said a spokesperson for Haselwood Auto Group. “We wanted to make it easy and fun for people to participate—whether they’re seriously shopping for a vehicle or just enjoying the atmosphere. The chance to win a tropical vacation is something everyone can get excited about.”

The Beach Party event spans the entire West Hills Autoplex, featuring a wide network of participating dealerships that offer a diverse selection of vehicles across multiple brands. Locations include Haselwood Chevrolet GMC, Haselwood Hyundai, Haselwood Volkswagen of Bremerton, Heartland Toyota, West Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, West Hills Ford, West Hills Honda, West Hills Kia, and West Hills Mazda. Together, these dealerships create one of the largest automotive shopping destinations in the region, giving customers the ability to compare models, explore options, and take advantage of exclusive event pricing—all in one convenient location.

In addition to the grand prize sweepstakes, the event offers multiple incentives designed to enhance the customer experience. Guests who take a test drive during the event will receive a $10 gift card, while supplies last. Every visitor will also receive a complimentary rechargeable personal fan, adding a seasonal touch to the weekend’s festivities.

Customers who purchase a vehicle during the event will receive even more value, including a Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill and a coupon for a free 20-pound bag of pellets through Scott McLendon’s Ace Hardware. These added incentives are designed to extend the excitement of the purchase well beyond the dealership lot.

Adding an interactive element, the Seashore Shell Game promotion gives buyers the opportunity to unlock up to $500 off their vehicle purchase, creating a fun and engaging way to maximize savings during the event.

Conveniently located in Bremerton, West Hills Autoplex serves drivers from across the Kitsap Peninsula and surrounding communities, including Port Orchard, Silverdale, Gig Harbor, Poulsbo, Bainbridge Island, and Tacoma. Its central location and multi-brand selection make it a go-to destination for shoppers searching for “car dealerships near Bremerton WA” or “Memorial Day car sales near me.”

With summer travel season approaching, the 2026 Beach Party event combines automotive opportunity with lifestyle rewards—giving attendees a reason to shop, explore, and celebrate the holiday weekend in one place.

The event officially runs May 22 through May 25. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early for the best selection of vehicles and giveaway availability.

About Haselwood Auto Group

Haselwood Auto Group is a family-founded automotive organization with deep roots in the Bremerton community, serving drivers throughout Western Washington for more than 50 years. Headquartered at West Hills Autoplex, the group offers a full range of automotive services, including new and pre-owned vehicle sales, financing, and certified service centers.

Known for its customer-first approach, extensive inventory, and commitment to the community, Haselwood Auto Group continues to be a trusted destination for drivers seeking quality vehicles and a transparent, convenient car-buying experience.

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