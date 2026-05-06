Beyond Paternity: DNA Testing Provider Sees Rising Demand for Sibling, Grandparent, and Aunt/Uncle Relationship Tests

When most people hear “DNA test,” they think paternity. But a growing number of families are ordering DNA test kits to answer a different set of questions entirely—questions about siblings, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

US Diagnostics Center, a BBB Accredited DNA testing provider, reports that demand for its non-paternity relationship tests has been climbing steadily since the company launched its full lineup of at-home kinship testing kits. The company now offers sibling, grandparent, and aunt/uncle (avuncular) DNA tests alongside its paternity and maternity kits—all designed to be collected at home and mailed to the lab.

“Paternity gets all the attention, but it is not the only reason people need a DNA test,” said Dr. Todd Lewis, founder of US Diagnostics Center. “We hear from people trying to confirm a sibling connection after a parent passes away. Grandparents raising grandchildren who need proof of the biological relationship. Families separated by adoption or immigration. These situations are more common than most people realize, and a lot of folks do not know there is a simple at-home test for it.”

WHY NON-PATERNITY DNA TESTS ARE ON THE RISE

Several factors are driving interest in relationship tests beyond paternity:

Families split by circumstance. Dr. Michael Baird, USDC Lab Director, states, “Adoption, estrangement, immigration, and parental death can leave family members without documentation of their biological connection. A DNA test can confirm what records cannot.”

Grandparents stepping in as caregivers. When grandparents take over raising a grandchild, schools, insurance companies, and government agencies sometimes require proof of the biological relationship. A grandparent DNA test provides that documentation.

Siblings confirming shared parentage. Half-sibling and full-sibling DNA tests help people confirm whether they share one or both biological parents. This comes up frequently in blended families, after the death of a parent, or when inheritance questions arise.

Indirect paternity testing. When the alleged father is unavailable, deceased, or unwilling to test, his biological relatives—parents, siblings, or the child’s aunts and uncles—can take a kinship test instead. The results can establish or rule out the family connection indirectly.

HOW AT-HOME RELATIONSHIP TESTING WORKS

The process is the same regardless of which relationship is being tested. Each person collects a DNA sample using a simple cheek swab at home. The samples are mailed to the lab in a prepaid return envelope, and the lab compares genetic profiles to determine the likelihood of the biological relationship in question.

US Diagnostics Center analyzes up to 28 genetic markers on Kinship tests such as sibling, grandparent, and avuncular. The industry standard is 20 markers. The additional markers give the lab more data to work with, which is especially important in kinship cases. Sibling and grandparent tests are statistically more complex than paternity tests because the individuals being compared share less DNA, so the extra markers help the lab reach a more definitive conclusion.

Results are delivered through a secure online portal within 2 to 3 business days after samples arrive at the lab.

WHAT SETS KINSHIP TESTING APART FROM PATERNITY

A standard paternity test compares a child’s DNA directly to the alleged father’s DNA. The math is straightforward—a father passes exactly half of his genetic material to each child.

Kinship tests are more nuanced. Grandparents, siblings, aunts, and uncles share varying amounts of DNA depending on the specific relationship. Full siblings share roughly 50 percent of their DNA. Half-siblings share about 25 percent. Grandparents share approximately 25 percent with a grandchild. Because the expected overlap is smaller and more variable, the lab needs to analyze more markers to reach a reliable conclusion.

This is why marker count matters more in kinship testing than in paternity testing. Lab testing only 20 markers can still produce a clear result in most cases, but more markers reduce the chance of an inconclusive result—particularly when the tested individuals share less DNA than a parent and child would.

AVAILABLE TESTS

US Diagnostics Center currently offers the following at-home DNA test kits, all with lab fees, prepaid return shipping, and analysis of up to 28 genetic markers included. Current pricing is available at usdiagnosticscenter.com .

Home Paternity Test Kit

Home Maternity Test Kit

Sibling DNA Test Kit (full or half-sibling)

Grandparent DNA Test Kit

Aunt/Uncle DNA Test Kit

All kits ship in discreet, unmarked packaging. Same-day and next-day rush processing options are available during checkout for customers who need faster results.

﻿﻿