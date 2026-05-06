Columbia Honda Celebrates Honda’s Industry-Leading Sweep of 2026 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Awards

Located at 1650 Heriford Rd, Columbia, MO 65202, Columbia Honda is proud to highlight a major milestone for Honda as the brand earns top recognition across every major mainstream category in the 2026 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Awards.

Honda secured an industry-leading seven awards this year—more than any other automaker—including Best Overall Brand, Most Trusted Brand, and Best Value Brand. Additional honors include Best In-Vehicle Experience Brand, Best Performance Brand, Best Car Styling Brand, and Best Overall EV/Hybrid Brand , showcasing Honda’s all-around excellence in the eyes of today’s car shoppers.

This achievement further strengthens Honda’s legacy, bringing its all-time total to 44 Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Awards—the most of any brand. Over the past 13 years, Honda has earned the prestigious Best Overall Brand title 10 times and has maintained a remarkable 12 consecutive years as Best Value Brand.

“For drivers here in Columbia and across Mid-Missouri, these awards confirm what many of our customers already experience firsthand,” said a representative from Columbia Honda. “Honda continues to deliver dependable, high-quality vehicles that offer exceptional value, advanced technology, and long-term reliability.”

The Kelley Blue Book Consumer Choice Awards are based on insights from Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch study, which surveys more than 12,000 in-market new vehicle shoppers annually. The study evaluates key factors influencing purchase decisions, including brand trust, performance, styling, and overall appeal—making these awards a true reflection of consumer sentiment.

Honda’s diverse and award-winning lineup continues to drive its success. From popular sedans like the Civic and Accord to versatile SUVs such as the CR-V, HR-V, Passport, and Pilot, Honda offers options for a wide range of drivers. The brand’s expanding electrified lineup—including hybrid models and the all-electric Prologue—further demonstrates its leadership in efficiency and forward-thinking design.

With more than 40 years of manufacturing in America and the majority of its U.S.-sold vehicles produced in North America, Honda remains committed to quality craftsmanship and innovation.

Drivers in Columbia, Jefferson City, Moberly, and surrounding communities are invited to visit Columbia Honda to explore the award-winning Honda lineup in person and experience why the brand continues to lead in trust, value, and overall satisfaction.

About Columbia Honda

Columbia Honda, is a top Honda dealership in Columbia Missouri selling new and pre-owned Honda vehicles. Proudly serving drivers throughout Mid-Missouri, the dealership is known for its customer-first approach, transparent pricing, and commitment to delivering a seamless automotive experience from sales to service.

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