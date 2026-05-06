AMITIME, as a technologically leading brand in the heating heat pump industry and a professional high-end OEM/ODM manufacturer of heat pumps, centers on providing high-end and comfortable heat pump system solutions. Leveraging 23 years of technical experience accumulated through exports to Europe and validation from millions of households worldwide, it propels the heat pump industry towards a new era of intelligence and low carbonization.

Brand Heritage: The Rise of an International Innovative Enterprise

Headquartered in Zhongshan, Guangdong, AMITIME is a technologically leading brand in the field of heat pump heating. It has adopted a new positioning: “Your Professional OEM/ODM Partner: 23 Years of Air-to-Water Heat Pump Expertise.”

In recent years, AMITIME has continuously increased its investment scale, actively advancing the process of intelligent manufacturing upgrades and striving to build a modern production system. Today, the company boasts three major production bases: its headquarters in Zhongshan, the Shunde base in Foshan, and an overseas base in Turkey.

Product Matrix: Evolution from Heat Pump Heating to Energy Center Solutions

As a technology-driven air-source heat pump enterprise with fully independent capabilities in R&D, production, sales, and service, AMITIME has been committed to providing consumers with high-quality heat pump products and services. In 2004, it launched a fully DC inverter heat pump unit, which has been operating stably for over a decade in locations such as Oslo, Norway, and Fangshan, Beijing, becoming synonymous with “exceptional longevity and stability.”

Its product lineup is highly robust, spanning from energy-efficient residential heating heat pumps to pool heaters, heat pump water heaters, ultra-thin fan coil units, industrial and agricultural drying systems, intelligent control systems, and cutting-edge renewable energy solutions. Each product represents a seamless integration of technological innovation and environmental sustainability, underscoring its leading position in the industry.

The R290 EcoSTAR Pro series of heating heat pumps launched by the company in recent years has won consumers’ favor and praise for its unparalleled exceptional performance, near-perfect silent operation, and powerful capability to deliver hot water at temperatures up to 75°C.

Technological Prowess: Cutting-Edge Science and Technology on the Global Stage

AMITIME is a company that shines in the industry driven by research and development. Over the past 23 years, with its technological ecosystem and systemic capabilities that transcend product-level innovation, it has consistently earned authoritative recognition at top global exhibitions, laying a solid technological foundation for its status as a “technologically leading brand in the heating heat pump industry.”

In recent years, AMITIME has systematically showcased China’s advanced heat pump technologies to the world through its frequent and high-profile participation in global exhibitions. In March 2026, at the MCE exhibition—renowned as one of the “world’s top three HVAC exhibitions”—AMITIME made a significant appearance at booth P21, a prime location in Hall 1, under the theme “Global Challenges, Expert Solutions.” During the event, the company not only unveiled cutting-edge technologies such as an AI customer system, dynamic electricity price response, and fourth-generation defrosting but also received the industry’s first certification compliant with Germany’s most stringent noise standards—the TÜV Rheinland Noise Compliance Certificate and MCS Certificate. These accolades comprehensively validated that the product meets EU directives and standards in core dimensions such as silent design, energy efficiency performance, and overall safety.

At the subsequent Canton Fair, AMITIME’s R290 series of residential heating heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, heat pump pool heaters, and ground-cooling units further demonstrated its systemic capabilities in addressing diverse scenarios, climates, and energy structures.

Behind all these exhibition accolades lies the efficient synergy of AMITIME’s various technologies. Using technology as its language, AMITIME is proving to the world the maturity and reliability of its heat pump systems, which have become an indispensable global benchmark in the industry’s evolutionary path.

Market Journey: Two Decades and Three Years of Unwavering Commitment to Exporting to Europe

Since its inception, AMITIME has been exporting to Europe, and after 23 years of deep cultivation in overseas markets, its products have entered over ten million households worldwide. Leveraging its exceptional performance and outstanding quality, AMITIME has forged strategic partnerships with multiple international high-end heat pump and underfloor heating/air conditioning conglomerates, including ES and Parker Davis overseas. Its products are bestsellers in over 80 premium markets globally, including Germany, France, the United States, Finland, Sweden, and Norway, establishing AMITIME as a leading professional exporter of high-end heating heat pumps.

AMITIME is not only a leader in heat pump technology but also an advocate for intelligent and comfortable living. From Europe to China, and from single devices to whole-house systems, AMITIME is driving the steady development of the heat pump industry with its commitment to “technology leadership and quality excellence.” Amid the dual opportunities presented by the “dual carbon” strategy and consumer upgrading, AMITIME, leveraging its global vision, technological prowess, and localized operational capabilities, is poised to become a trusted professional OEM/ODM partner, bringing healthy and comfortable warmth to more households worldwide.