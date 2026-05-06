Dental Design Turkey Introduces 5-Year Global Guarantee Programme to Strengthen Dental Tourism Standards

Dental Design Turkey has announced the launch of a five-year global guarantee programme aimed at reinforcing patient confidence and standardizing treatment quality for international visitors seeking dental care in Türkiye. The initiative reflects ongoing developments within the dental tourism sector, where safety, transparency, and long-term assurance are becoming central considerations.

The programme applies to a range of treatments, including implants, crowns, and veneers, and is supported by the use of CE-certified European materials. According to the clinic, the guarantee is designed to provide international patients with additional reassurance regarding treatment durability and post-procedure support.

Dr. Gökhan Kökdere, Founding Partner and Cosmetic Dentist at Dental Design Turkey, stated: “The introduction of a structured international guarantee reflects the need for consistent quality standards in cross-border dental care. The aim is to provide patients with clarity and long-term confidence in their treatment outcomes.”

Integration of Technology and Patient Care

Dental Design Turkey has also incorporated digital tools and artificial intelligence into its clinical processes. These technologies are used to assist in treatment planning, diagnostics, and procedural accuracy, supporting more efficient and predictable outcomes.

The clinic’s digital approach includes the use of smile design systems, which allow patients to preview expected results prior to treatment. This method is intended to improve transparency and align outcomes with patient expectations.

Dr. Nesligül Niyaz Kökdere, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon and Founding Partner, commented: “Digital systems enable a more structured treatment process, particularly for international patients who require clear timelines and predictable results.”

Responding to Global Dental Tourism Trends

The launch of the guarantee programme aligns with broader trends in dental tourism, where patients are increasingly comparing treatment standards, waiting times, and costs across different countries. Türkiye has emerged as a destination offering accessible treatment options supported by developed healthcare infrastructure.

Dental Design Turkey indicated that its services are designed to support international patients throughout their treatment journey, including communication, coordination, and post-treatment follow-up.

Future Development Plans

The clinic also announced plans to expand its international presence through representative offices and to introduce professional training initiatives under a planned Dental Design Academy. These developments are intended to support knowledge exchange and maintain clinical standards within the sector.

About Dental Design Turkey

Dental Design Turkey is a dental clinic based in Antalya, Türkiye, specializing in digital dentistry, aesthetic treatments, and patient-focused care for domestic and international patients.

For more information, visit: https://dentaldesignturkey.com/