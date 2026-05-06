Buying Signals Launches AI-Powered Identity Resolution Platform to Identify Website Visitors and Drive Marketing ROI

Buying Signals has announced the launch of its advanced identity resolution platform, designed to help businesses identify anonymous website visitors, improve customer data quality, and execute high-performing, intent-based marketing campaigns across digital channels.

As organizations continue to invest in digital marketing, many struggle to convert website traffic into actual leads due to incomplete or inaccurate data. Buying Signals addresses this challenge by combining identity resolution, data enrichment, and predictive analytics into a single platform that transforms anonymous traffic into real, actionable customer profiles.

The platform enables businesses to identify website visitors in real time, turning previously unknown users into qualified prospects. By leveraging behavioral data and intent signals, companies can build highly targeted audiences and engage potential customers at the right stage of the buying journey. This approach improves conversion rates while reducing wasted ad spend associated with broad, untargeted campaigns.

“Most companies generate significant website traffic but lack the tools to understand who those visitors are,” said a spokesperson for Buying Signals. “Our identity resolution platform gives businesses the ability to identify website visitors, enrich customer data, and act on real buying signals to drive measurable revenue.”

In addition to visitor identification, Buying Signals strengthens marketing performance through advanced data enrichment and data cleansing capabilities. The platform enhances customer records with accurate, up-to-date information, allowing businesses to improve segmentation, personalize messaging, and deliver more relevant advertising experiences across channels such as search, social, and display.

Another key advantage is the platform’s focus on intent-based marketing and predictive targeting. By analyzing user behavior and engagement patterns, Buying Signals helps businesses prioritize high-intent prospects—those most likely to convert. This enables more efficient allocation of marketing budgets and improves overall campaign performance.

Buying Signals also provides robust marketing attribution tools, allowing organizations to connect digital campaigns directly to revenue outcomes. With clear visibility into which strategies are driving results, businesses can optimize their marketing efforts, improve ROI, and scale successful campaigns with confidence.

As demand grows for smarter, data-driven marketing solutions, Buying Signals is positioned to help businesses move beyond traditional targeting methods and adopt a more precise, results-focused approach. The platform supports companies across industries, including automotive, retail, and local services, where identifying and engaging real buyers is critical to success.

About Buying Signals

Buying Signals is a marketing intelligence platform that helps businesses identify website visitors, enrich customer data, and execute targeted digital marketing campaigns. By combining identity resolution, intent data, and predictive analytics, the company enables organizations to turn data into actionable insights and measurable revenue growth.

﻿﻿﻿﻿