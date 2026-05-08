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Marshall County Airport Introduces Air Charter Access Initiative to Enhance Regional Aviation Options

ByEthan Lin

May 8, 2026

Marshall County Airport (C75) is pleased to announce a new marketing initiative with Air Charter Advisors (ACA) aimed at expanding private aviation options for Lacon, Peoria, and the surrounding Illinois River Valley. This effort is designed to provide local businesses and residents with a streamlined gateway to a global network of aircraft tailored to the region’s specific infrastructure.

This service relationship is part of an ongoing effort by airport management to maximize the utility of the airport’s facilities, including its 4,000-foot paved runway. By highlighting the brokerage expertise of Air Charter Advisors, Marshall County Airport seeks to offer a high-efficiency alternative to larger commercial hubs, focusing on the versatile aircraft types that operate most effectively out of North Central Illinois.

“Our goal is to keep Marshall County Airport a premier resource for the community and a catalyst for local economic growth,” said Joe Troglio, Manager of Marshall County Airport. “By facilitating this connection with Air Charter Advisors, we are helping our local business leaders and private travelers find professional aviation services right here in Lacon”.

Key highlights of this charter access initiative for the Marshall County region include:

  • Localized Access: Simplified information for flights departing directly from Lacon, providing a convenient “hometown” departure point for regional travel.
  • Mission-Specific Aircraft: Improved visibility for piston aircraft, turboprops, and very light jets (VLJs) that perform optimally at Marshall County.
  • Regional Connectivity: Supporting the local business landscape by highlighting tools for rapid, on-demand mobility across the Midwest and beyond.

“We are pleased to support the efforts of Joe Troglio and the team at Marshall County Airport,” said Adam Steiger, Owner of Air Charter Advisors. “Marshall County is a vital part of the Illinois aviation infrastructure, and we look forward to offering transparent and efficient private air charter solutions to this community”.

For more information on available charter services visit www.AirCharterAdvisors.com or contact Air Charter Advisors at 1-888-987-5387.

About Marshall County Airport

Located in Lacon, IL, Marshall County Airport (C75) serves as a critical general aviation hub for North Central Illinois. Featuring a paved 4,000-foot runway and comprehensive FBO services, the airport supports agricultural, business, and recreational aviation, playing a key role in the region’s transportation network.

About Air Charter Advisors

Air Charter Advisors is a leading global private aviation brokerage founded by Adam Steiger. The company provides on-demand charter, aircraft management, and acquisition services. As an independent broker, ACA offers 24/7 access to a curated fleet of aircraft worldwide, focusing on personalized service and tailored travel solutions.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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